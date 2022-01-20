Tom Brady gives Super Bowl tickets to child cancer survivor

A 10-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who beat cancer will be able to see the Super Bowl in person thanks to Tom Brady.

Noah Reeb went viral when he hoisted up a sign that read “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer” during the team’s win in week seven against the Chicago Bears, WFLA reported.

Chris Godwin gave Noah a pair of his gloves before the game started after noticing the sign.

He followed up by telling Brady during the fourth quarter that Noah wanted to meet the quarterback.

Brady gifted Noah a Bucs hat and heard how he was able to beat cancer, WFLA reported.

But the connection didn’t end at the game.

Last week, Noah’s family received an email from the team, telling them that Brady had gotten them tickets for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month.

Noah’s parents reached out to Brady last March when their son was diagnosed. Brady recorded a message for Noah to support him and send good wishes, Sports Illustrated reported.

Tom Brady TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers is all smiles before the regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 23, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

