People On The Move

As Omnicron persists, women realize how many changes they’ve made during the pandemic. Many, like Elizabeth Polke, changed industries and started new businesses. "Businesses around the world have been largely impacted by the global pandemic, many of which have faced immense hardship and some closing their doors for good. From financial implications to employee health and wellbeing, business leaders have been forced to deal with adversity. While some leaders have found these to be insurmountable challenges, I have faced hard times before. In fact, I have found that in trying times, I have learned more about myself and grown as a business leader. I am ready for the challenge.
