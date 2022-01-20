People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJon Brooks is a Technical Recruiter at Meridian Technologies, where he sources, recruits,...

Piedmont Medical exec chosen as CEO of new Fort Mill hospital

Chris Mitchell, chief strategy officer at Rock Hill-based Piedmont Medical Center, will take over as CEO at the new Fort Mill hospital later this year. Fort Mill Medical Center is slated to open in September. Mitchell will officially take over then. The 100-bed, 200,000-square-foot hospital is at S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21. Construction started last spring, following a 15-year battle among four health systems to gain state approval for the project. Piedmont Medical, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), won out over Charlotte's Atrium Health to secure approval in 2019.
FORT MILL, SC
GE sticking to 2023 target for health care spin-off, CEO says

General Electric Co. is still eyeing early 2023 for spinning off its health care business into a separate company, though it would be interested in moving up that timing if it could complete the work before then, CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday. Culp’s remarks came during a call with analysts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
In Her Own Words: Serial entrepreneur Elizabeth Polke launches CBD startup

As Omnicron persists, women realize how many changes they’ve made during the pandemic. Many, like Elizabeth Polke, changed industries and started new businesses. "Businesses around the world have been largely impacted by the global pandemic, many of which have faced immense hardship and some closing their doors for good. From financial implications to employee health and wellbeing, business leaders have been forced to deal with adversity. While some leaders have found these to be insurmountable challenges, I have faced hard times before. In fact, I have found that in trying times, I have learned more about myself and grown as a business leader. I am ready for the challenge.
ECONOMY
Women-owned businesses caught between Omicron, labor shortage

The dual pressures of the Omicron variant and the ongoing labor shortage are turning up the pressure on women-owned businesses. Payroll provider Gusto partnered with the National Association of Women Business Owners to survey more than 1,000 women business owners about their experiences filling open positions in the current labor market. It found 40% of women business owners who posted an open position in the second half of 2021 had trouble filling the role, with that number rising to 47% in the Midwest and lowest in the Northeast and West at 37%.
ECONOMY
#Recruiting#Meridian Technologies
Protection plans are major drivers of brand loyalty

Many of the consumers who choose to buy product protection plans are those brands’ most loyal customers. One market research study found that customers who bought service plans or extended warranties are more loyal to the retailer than those who didn’t. People who were more familiar with these product protection plans were also more likely to purchase them. Additionally, a separate study found that customers who were very happy about the product they were purchasing were also more likely to opt for an extended warranty. These “hedonic purchases,” as the study’s authors labeled them, were often things like new TVs rather than utilitarian objects like washing machines.
ECONOMY
St. Louis is nearly out of industrial space: JLL on what’s next

The year 2021 was a wild one for the St. Louis industrial real estate market, and forecasts for 2022 show few signs of it easing. “We have record levels of different metrics at play,” said David Branding, a managing director in JLL’s St. Louis office. "We're at a record low level of vacancy right now, near record-high levels of construction and high levels of leasing." Industrial vacancy in St. Louis is at an all-time low of 3.3%, he said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Startup Spotlight: Plynth uses augmented reality to enhance marketing campaigns

PHL Inno's weekly "Startup Spotlight" feature highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. The startup: Plynth lets marketing professionals and event planners add digital and augmented reality elements to their marketing materials and experiences. Augmented reality interacts with real-world elements using digital visual technologies like smartphones to enhance the physical world.
TECHNOLOGY
Alumni of Y Combinator are joining a new blockchain-based investment vehicle to invest in cryptocurrency startups

Alumni of Y Combinator have a new vehicle for investing in cryptocurrency-related startups. Co-led by Ben Huh, who previously worked at the startup accelerator, Orange DAO is a so-called decentralized autonomous organization that's open only to YC staff members or founders who previously participated in one of the accelerator's programs, TechCrunch reported. The organization is designed to allow the accelerator's alumni to collectively find and invest in early-stage digital currency and blockchain companies.
MARKETS
General Electric sticking to 2023 target for GE Healthcare spin-off, CEO says

General Electric Co. is still eyeing early 2023 for spinning off its GE Healthcare business into a separate company, though it would be interested in moving up that timing if it could complete the work before then, CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday. Chicago-based GE Healthcare is the sixth-largest private-sector employer...
WAUKESHA, WI

