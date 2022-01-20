People On The Move

Many of the consumers who choose to buy product protection plans are those brands’ most loyal customers. One market research study found that customers who bought service plans or extended warranties are more loyal to the retailer than those who didn’t. People who were more familiar with these product protection plans were also more likely to purchase them. Additionally, a separate study found that customers who were very happy about the product they were purchasing were also more likely to opt for an extended warranty. These “hedonic purchases,” as the study’s authors labeled them, were often things like new TVs rather than utilitarian objects like washing machines.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO