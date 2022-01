Relatives of a boy who drowned while playing with friends are considering their next steps after a High Court challenge against the decision not to prosecute the teenager accused of being responsible failed.Christopher Kapessa, 13, was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019, a High Court hearing was told.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided a prosecution was not in the public interest.We will have to see what we are going to do for the next step. We need to get in touch with our legal advisersMak King, Christopher's uncleChristopher’s...

