SCHOOLS: 2 ways to participate in ‘dine-out’ benefit for Genesee Hill Elementary

Hennessey students and staff returned to school ready to kick off 2022 with new learning goals! Last month we focused on goal setting, and we are eager to start the second half of the school year to reach those goals. Trinity, a kindergarten student, has a goal to do “all her math and letter work. This will help me in all my learning.” Way to go, Trinity! We are ready to set, plan and achieve our goals by persevering and having a growth mindset, our core value for the month of February. A 2nd grade student, Miles has a goal of inventing a roller coaster someday. When asked how he was going to do that, he said, “I am going to make a plan, get the parts, maybe start a business and design it early.” Then he is going to give a free ticket for all the Hennessey Heroes! That is Hennessey Hero Pride at its finest!!! #HennesseyHeroPride #GoalSetting.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO