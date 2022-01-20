ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCHOOLS: 2 ways to participate in ‘dine-out’ benefit for Genesee Hill Elementary

westseattleblog.com
 9 days ago

We continue to spotlight school fundraisers, and the next one is coming up Sunday – with a pre-ordering option too. Here’s the announcement sent to us:. We are...

westseattleblog.com

live5news.com

Beech Hill Elementary School temporarily going to virtual learning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says that starting on Thursday Beech Hill Elementary School is going virtual through Jan. 28. DD2 says that because of the growing number of COVID-related situations in their school and community, school operations are increasingly being impacted. The district says the school is...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
fortcalhounschools.org

PBIS Program at the Elementary School

From L-R Fort Calhoun High School Peer Mentor Jack Reed and Young Adult Program Participants Adam Banister and Jaiden Greenwell deliver orders from the Pioneer Store to elementary students, as part of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program. Photo by Ashley Dougherty. The Fort Calhoun Board of Education heard...
FORT CALHOUN, NE
pasadenanow.com

Dine Out at Sorriso Restaurant, Benefit Pasadena Senior Center

Anyone who dines at Sorriso Ristorante and Bar in Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., will have an opportunity to help support the Pasadena Senior Center. Sorriso, which features a tapas menu as well as entree salads and main courses, will donate 20 percent of Tuesday’s profits to Pasadena Senior Center on behalf of everyone who prints out a flyer from the PSC website and brings it to the server at the restaurant.
PASADENA, CA
auburn-reporter.com

Final beam installed on Lea Hill Elementary in Auburn

Steel workers installed the final steel beam on the new Lea Hill Elementary School during a “topping out” ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Topping out is a builder’s rite when the last beam of a structure is installed signifying the finishing of the structure. Auburn School District staff and board members gathered at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to sign the beam and watch it be installed by ironworkers.
AUBURN, WA
State
California State
Morning Journal

Oberlin Elementary School students keep the beat

Through the halls of Oberlin Elementary School, music teacher Margo Trinter’s singing voice carries. It’s a happy voice; and one she has found keeps the attention of her students – especially those in kindergarten, according to a release from the school district. On Jan. 18, using the...
OBERLIN, OH
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Online open houses/tours continue

Winter is time to look ahead to next fall, for many families with students. Many schools are continuing online open houses and tours. Our calendar has some of them – we just got word, for example, that West Seattle’s most populous elementary, Genesee Hill, has an event Tuesday for prospective kindergarten families:
SEATTLE, WA
reportertoday.com

The Future is Bright at Hennessey Elementary School

Hennessey students and staff returned to school ready to kick off 2022 with new learning goals! Last month we focused on goal setting, and we are eager to start the second half of the school year to reach those goals. Trinity, a kindergarten student, has a goal to do “all her math and letter work. This will help me in all my learning.” Way to go, Trinity! We are ready to set, plan and achieve our goals by persevering and having a growth mindset, our core value for the month of February. A 2nd grade student, Miles has a goal of inventing a roller coaster someday. When asked how he was going to do that, he said, “I am going to make a plan, get the parts, maybe start a business and design it early.” Then he is going to give a free ticket for all the Hennessey Heroes! That is Hennessey Hero Pride at its finest!!! #HennesseyHeroPride #GoalSetting.
EDUCATION
amherstma.gov

Elementary School Building Committee

REVISED: 01/18/2022 at 12:26 pm. RECEIVED: 01/18/2022 at 10:01 am. LIST OF TOPCS: Review of Agenda; Evaluation Criteria for Site selection and School Building options: Explanation of how priority and evaluation criteria will be used and measured, Committee discussion of draft list: Items to Delete? Add? Clarify?; Report on Education Plan Visioning Session and Plan for Feb 3 Community Forum; Report of Net zero subcommittee January 13 meeting; Timeline and Explanation of elements to complete for MSBA March submission: What will be voted on by School Committee, What by Building Committee; Outreach plans; ESBC mtg schedule every two weeks: Friday 8:30 to 10; Invoices if any; Items not anticipated by Chair 48 hrs in advance; Public comments.
AMHERST, MA
Valdosta Daily Times

Scintilla participates in School Choice Week

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson visited Scintilla Charter Academy to present a proclamation for National School Choice Week. SCA observed National School Choice Week from January 24-28. The goal of National School Choice Week is to raise awareness about the K-12 education options available to families in communities...
VALDOSTA, GA
Journal Tribune

Elementary school sidewalk finally underway

The wait is over as the Blackwell Elementary School and Ferguson Avenue sidewalk project has finally begun. The project, which will see a sidewalk built from Blackwell Elementary School east to the Ferguson Avenue and 13th Street intersection, has been in the planning stages for months at Blackwell City Hall.
BLACKWELL, OK
KPVI Newschannel 6

Chief Tahgee Elementary Cancels School for the Week

Chief Tahgee Elementary in Fort Hall has canceled classes all this week. School officials said the closure is COVID-related, due to a rapid increase in cases in the community. They added the decision was made, per recommendation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 24.
FORT HALL, ID
KSNB Local4

Kearney United Way to “Dine Out to Help Out”

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The third ‘Dine Out to Help Out’ event is set for Tuesday, February 1, and you have a couple of different locations to choose from - but all with the same name. Cunningham’s Journal is the site of the third edition of the fundraising...
KEARNEY, NE
Lexington Progress

Paleontologist George Phillips Hosted at Scotts Hill Elementary

The Hampton Gym at Scotts Hill Elementary School was filled with the entire student body. The smiles and energy was electric as Principal Brian Lane took the microphone and announced, “If you like dinosaurs, then this is your day!”. The area above the stage had a projection screen with...
SCOTTS HILL, TN
Crookston Daily Times

United Way 'Dine Out Week' through January 30

United Way of Crookston's "Dine Out Week" will be held through January 30 with seven restaurants participating including Scobey's Pub & Grub, Joe's Diner, Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, RBJ's Restaurant, Mugoo's Pizza, Irishman's Shanty and Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. Participating restaurants have pledged to make a donation to the United Way from sales earned during Dine Out Week.
CROOKSTON, MN

