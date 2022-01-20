ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Our Second Snow Of 2022

By Mountain Valley News
mountainvalleynewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Bonita Wilborn It is often rare in the south to enjoy even one...

www.mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. orders embassy families out of Ukraine, says some staff may leave as well

Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," non-emergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members were required to depart, the others covered by the travel advisory...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy