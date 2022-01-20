NYPD bodycam footage captures rescue after gas explosion

The police in Connecticut are investigating a home invasion from earlier this week when two armed intruders broke into a house in Milford while disguised as Amazon delivery workers.The two not only wore Amazon delivery worker uniforms but also carried a package on 10 January, the Milford police said. The two men forced their way into the home at 494 Naugatuck Avenue that day when the resident opened the door to accept the package.In a statement, the Milford police spokesperson said that this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.“The victim reports that...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO