Public Safety

NYPD bodycam footage captures rescue after gas explosion

Culpeper Star Exponent
 3 days ago

The explosion occurred just days after a...

starexponent.com

mediaite.com

WATCH: NYPD Makes Dramatic Life-Saving Rescue of a Woman Trapped After a Gas-Leak Explosion

The New York Police Department made a dramatic life-saving rescue of a woman trapped under a couch following a gas-leak explosion in the Bronx. Fox News’ America’s Newsroom aired footage on Wednesday of the rescue. Co-host Bill Hemmer said that the Tuesday explosion “took a building down to the studs and sent neighbors flying across their homes. Police ran into the rubble looking for a woman trapped under her couch.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Watch: Officers rescue woman after Bronx explosion

Body camera video shows the moments officers rescued a woman trapped under debris after an explosion at a Bronx apartment building. The collapse was the result of a gas explosion that also sparked a massive fire. One person is dead and eight were injured. Five officers sustained injuries and the incident is under investigation.Jan. 19, 2022.
BRONX, NY
WRAL

Deadly gas explosion at home caught on camera

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials in New York say a preliminary investigation shows that gas is to blame for the house explosion that left one woman dead and eight others injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Doorbell camera captures deadly house explosion

BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) — Surveillance video captured a home exploding in the Bronx, Tuesday morning. Neighbors said they smelled gas before the explosion. An elderly woman was killed in the explosion and two other people were injured. Before the building collapsed, a police body camera captured the rescue of...
BRONX, NY
#Nypd#Gas Explosion#High Rise#Nypd Bodycam
The Independent

Chilling footage captures burglars disguised as Amazon workers

The police in Connecticut are investigating a home invasion from earlier this week when two armed intruders broke into a house in Milford while disguised as Amazon delivery workers.The two not only wore Amazon delivery worker uniforms but also carried a package on 10 January, the Milford police said. The two men forced their way into the home at 494 Naugatuck Avenue that day when the resident opened the door to accept the package.In a statement, the Milford police spokesperson said that this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.“The victim reports that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksje.com

FPD Release Bodycam Footage of Officer Involved Shooting

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to $10,000 for reliable information leading to the arrest of Elias Buck, and the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000. To submit a tip, call 505-599-1068. Tuesday, January 11, 2022. From Farmington Police:. The Farmington Police Department released video...
FARMINGTON, NM
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

3 rescued after Winston-Salem gas station roof collapse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters rescued three people after part of a gas station roof collapsed Wednesday. It happened at the Valero gas station on University Parkway shortly before 11 a.m. Firefighters got three victims out of the building. Officials said an ambulance was called to the scene but...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WANE-TV

Video shows bodycam footage of fire evacuations in Colorado

Body camera video has been released showing first responders rushing to evacuate people and animals during the Marshall Fire in Colorado on December 30, 2021. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office released the videos on Thursday. Here is a look at portions of those videos.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cbslocal.com

Bodycam Footage Released In Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar Massacre

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — Video from cameras worn by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar in 2018, and recordings of calls for help, were released Tuesday and captured the chaos, horror and confusion of the massacre that left 13 people dead, including the gunman.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Independent

Bodybuilder arrested over Christmas Day shooting of millionaire parents

The son of New York millionaires with alleged mob ties has been arrested after he allegedly shot the couple on Christmas morning. Dino Tomasetti, 29, was arrested on Christmas morning after a "disturbance" was reported at his parents' 8,751 square foot home in Long Island. According to police reports, Mr Tomasetti allegedly fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, which was tracked driving into New Jersey. He was picked up by police later on Christmas Day. Both of Mr Tomasetti's parents have so-far survived the shooting and were scheduled to undergo surgery for their wounds. Mr Tomasetti, a bodybuilder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”.Durham Police said a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man killed after breaking his neck jumping over NYC subway ticket barrier

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who reportedly died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by a spokesperson for The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning. Reports suggested that De La Cruz had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day. The NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of...
ACCIDENTS

