Florida Weekly Jobless Claims Dip

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Florida is not getting its fair share of funds from the federal infrastructure bill to repair bridges in the Sunshine State. “Last week, the Biden administration announced it would continue to harm Florida for its success through the distribution of less than $245 million to Florida for bridge repairs out of the almost $27 billion in bridge investments that states will be receiving through the Bridge Formula Program within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The formula used to calculate the amount given to states penalizes Florida for doing its job and successfully maintaining the infrastructure that Floridians require to live and work every day,” the governor’s office noted. “Despite the claims from the federal government that the funding is based off the number of bridges in disrepair, states with a similar or fewer number of bridges in disrepair are receiving more than twice as much funding as Florida. Florida has more than 12,500 bridges statewide, and the Bridge Formula Program has identified 408 bridges that are in poor condition. Under the formula, Washington State has 416 bridges identified as in poor condition, similar to Florida’s 408, but Washington State is set to receive $605.1 million from the federal government. Additionally, Connecticut has 248 bridges identified as in poor condition and is set to receive $561.4 million in funding, over twice as much as Florida is receiving with 160 fewer bridges to repair. Biden’s home state of Delaware will receive $225 million, just $20 million less than Florida, for only 19 bridges to repair.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO