ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Weekly Jobless Claims Dip

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the state set to issue a detailed unemployment report Friday, first-time jobless claims decreased last week. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 7,694 first-time unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended January 15,...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.16.22

We salute the Florida Senate for showing some backbone. But U.S. Rep. Al Lawson isn't feeling the love just now. While the Legislature focuses on high-profile issues such as abortion rights, gun laws, education and so on, the Miami Herald reported on something that deserves more attention. The House is...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%

California's unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation’s 199,000 new jobs for the month, according to new data released Friday. The state has now regained nearly 72% of the 2.7...
ECONOMY
CBS Tampa

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Jobless Claims#State Of Florida#Cbsmiami#The Labor Department#Floridians#Cbs Local Media#The News Service
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Florida With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
The Gainesville Sun

Conservatives hostile to Florida transplants from blue states

Conservatives seem conflicted about whether they want northerners to flock to Florida or stay away. Gov. Ron DeSantis has advertised Florida as being “open for business” during the COVID-19 pandemic, touting the state's rejection of the mask and vaccination mandates implemented in Democratic-led locales. His re-election campaign is now selling “Escape to Florida” T-shirts, featuring a list of liberal politicians who have vacationed in the Sunshine State during the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Florida Not Getting Fair Share for Bridges Under Federal Infrastructure Bill

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Florida is not getting its fair share of funds from the federal infrastructure bill to repair bridges in the Sunshine State. “Last week, the Biden administration announced it would continue to harm Florida for its success through the distribution of less than $245 million to Florida for bridge repairs out of the almost $27 billion in bridge investments that states will be receiving through the Bridge Formula Program within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The formula used to calculate the amount given to states penalizes Florida for doing its job and successfully maintaining the infrastructure that Floridians require to live and work every day,” the governor’s office noted. “Despite the claims from the federal government that the funding is based off the number of bridges in disrepair, states with a similar or fewer number of bridges in disrepair are receiving more than twice as much funding as Florida. Florida has more than 12,500 bridges statewide, and the Bridge Formula Program has identified 408 bridges that are in poor condition. Under the formula, Washington State has 416 bridges identified as in poor condition, similar to Florida’s 408, but Washington State is set to receive $605.1 million from the federal government. Additionally, Connecticut has 248 bridges identified as in poor condition and is set to receive $561.4 million in funding, over twice as much as Florida is receiving with 160 fewer bridges to repair. Biden’s home state of Delaware will receive $225 million, just $20 million less than Florida, for only 19 bridges to repair.
FLORIDA STATE
myq105.com

3 Florida Cities Make List Of Trending Destinations In U.S.

Welcome to Florida. If you haven’t noticed, there are many parts of the state that draws visitors from around the world. Three made the latest list of trending destinations from TripAdvisor.com. The list is the latest from the Tripadvisor.com Travelers Choice. The website takes votes from their readers on...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
3 News Now

US weekly jobless claims rise to 286,000 amid omicron surge, highest since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 20,000 to 231,000, which is the highest since late November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Jobless Claims Soar Past Economists’ Projections

The number of Americans who filed new unemployment claims increased to 286,000 in the week ending Jan. 15, as the labor market continues to recover after surging COVID-19 cases. The Labor Department figure shows a 55,000 claim increase compared to the week ending Jan. 8 when claims increased to 231,000....
ECONOMY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 45,668 new cases and adds 111 deaths to total

Florida reported 45,668 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, dropping the state’s 7-day average to 44,124 — it’s lowest level since Dec. 30, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. After being in the top five among states earlier in the year for case rates per capita, Florida now ranks 29th with 212 new cases a day per 100,000 population over the past seven days. Rhode Island ...
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Two Florida Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida has passed peak of omicron surge, experts say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The height of the COVID-19 omicron variant surge may be behind us in South Florida, experts say. “In Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, hospitals have already experienced their peak,” Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, said Wednesday. “Because of the population in the area, not surprisingly, southeast Florida was seeing higher percentages of hospitalizations. They are now also seeing the greatest decline.”
HOLLYWOOD, FL
News4Jax.com

Where will free N95 masks be available in Florida?

The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the...
FLORIDA STATE
kitco.com

Omicron wave lifts U.S. weekly jobless claims; monthly producer inflation slows

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to an eight-week high in the first week of January amid raging COVID-19 infections, but remained at a level consistent with a rapidly tightening labor market. The weekly jobless claims report from the Labor...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy