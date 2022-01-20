ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima teenager left home and didn’t return, triggering police search

By Dylan Carter
 3 days ago
Image credit: Yakima Police Department, Twitter

YAKIMA, Wash. — The family of 13-year-old Wendy Ruiz Castaneda needs help from local police and community members to bring their loved one home after she disappeared on Wednesday night.

According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Wendy left home without permission on January 19, 2021. She hasn’t contacted her family or been located by YPD officers since.

Family members told the police that she was wearing a red Nike sweater, grey Nike sweat pants and black Nike shoes at the time of her disappearance.

She is listed as around 5-foot-4 and roughly 168 lbs, according to local authorities. She has black hair and black eyes.

You may take a look at the photograph provided above to identify her more easily; though the only photograph provided by local authorities was blurry. However, you can still see what she looks like when you observe closely.

Anyone with information on Wendy Ruiz Castaneda’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department immediately. You may do so by calling 9-1-1, or by contacting their non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 575-6200.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

