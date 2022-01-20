ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs: Opportunity School board to meet Monday

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyRGY_0dr5viDW00

Opportunity School board to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Opportunity School governing board will meet in regular session at 11:30 a.m. Monday, at the Warehouse Restaurant, 400 N. Whitewoman St.

Democratic Central Committee to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Room 145 at the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. Discussed will be the upcoming election year.

Home Loan announces earnings

COSHOCTON — Home Loan Savings Bank has announced net income of $1 million or 77 cents basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021. This is up $79,000 from the same quarter of 2020.

The financial institution said this was due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in provisions for loan losses, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income, an increase in non-interest expense and an increas in federal incomes taxes.

Home Loan has offices in Coshocton, Mount Vernon and West Lafayette.

Locals achieve at COTC

COSHOCTON — Several local students made fall semester academic rolls at Central Ohio Technical College.

Named to the president's list were Nicole Fortune, Amber Freetage, Kavan Jackson, Taeler Murray and Alivia Walters of Coshocton; Stephanie Guilliams, Connie Johnson and Madison Mehok of Warsaw; and Clayton Pancher and Desiree Shivers of West Lafayette.

Named to the dean's list were Caleb Braxton, Andrew Gibson, Trinity Hysong, Savannah Jennings, Jacob Lonsberry, Teuana Myers, Judah Nelson, Katrina Richcreek, Brittany Wiggins and Kelsi Wilson of Coshocton; Aliyah Allen of Conesville; Cheyenne Frost of Walhonding; Carlye Balsley, Jessica Hartsock and Toshia King of Warsaw; and Rachel Bice and Hailey Helter of West Lafayette.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. orders embassy families out of Ukraine, says some staff may leave as well

Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," non-emergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members were required to depart, the others covered by the travel advisory...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Madison, OH
County
Coshocton County, OH
Coshocton, OH
Education
City
Walhonding, OH
City
Conesville, OH
City
West Lafayette, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#School Board#Home Loan Savings Bank#Cotc Coshocton#Toshia King
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

391
Followers
191
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy