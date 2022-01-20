These Larimer County libraries are giving away free medical-grade masks

Editor's note: This story has been published free to all readers in the interest of promoting public health and safety. Support our mission to keep Northern Colorado informed by subscribing today.

Coloradans can now get free KN95 or surgical masks — two expert-recommended masks to fight spread of the omicron variant — from participating libraries, fire stations, recreation centers and community centers across the state.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the program Tuesday, saying it expands on the program his administration put in place in the 2020-21 school year to distribute medical-grade masks to staff and students in K-12 schools.

There is no statewide mask requirement in place, and Polis has said he doesn’t plan to return to one, leaving the decision up to local public health agencies that know the rate of COVID-19 in their communities better. However, wearing masks and being vaccinated are the “two most important tools” to prevent virus spread, Polis said, and is asking people to mask up when asked to.

Larimer County is currently under a mask requirement that went into effect in October 2021 . In order for the mask requirement to be lifted, the following benchmarks need to be met for 21 days: fewer than 65 COVID patients in Larimer County hospitals; ICU utilization at less than 90% of usual levels; a seven-day case rate per 100,000 of less than 300; and a seven-day positivity rate of less than 10%.

As of Jan. 20, Larimer County met none of those benchmarks .

These seven locations in and around Larimer County have opted into the state’s free mask program and are, or soon will be, distributing medical-grade masks.

Poudre libraries

201 Peterson St., Fort Collins

2733 Council Tree Ave. Suite 200, Fort Collins

4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins

All three Poudre library locations are distribution sites for medical-grade masks beginning Thursday, though masks are not available at the Webster House Administration Center.

There is a limit of five masks per person, per month while supplies last.

By 10:45 a.m. Thursday, all Poudre libraries were out of KN95 masks but still had surgical masks available. Spokesperson for the libraries Katie Auman said they are working to resupply KN95s but are unsure of a timeline.

Estes Valley Library

335 E. Elkhorn Ave., Unit 1687, Estes Park

Distribution of masks at the Estes Valley Library will not begin until Monday, Jan. 24. People will be given a bag of five masks that includes two KN95 masks and three surgical masks, which are also recommended over cloth masks.

Clearview Library District

720 Third St., Windsor

Clearview Library is distributing KN95 masks on a five-per-adult, per-month limit.

Red Feather Lakes Community Library

71 Firehouse Lane, Red Feather Lakes

At Red Feather Lakes Community Library, people will be given one bag containing 10 KN95 masks beginning Thursday.

Wellington Public Library

3800 Wilson Ave., Wellington

The Wellington Public Library is distributing five surgical or KN95 masks per person, per month beginning Thursday.

Fort Collins Coloradoan: These Larimer County libraries are giving away free medical-grade masks