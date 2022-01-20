Report: Liverpool Planning Summer Transfer Swoop For Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski

Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers in the world. Having started his managerial career in Germany, he is well known for success in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

One reason for his success in both leagues is his astute business in the transfer window.

His former club Borussia Dortmund is well renowned for buying lesser known players and turning them into household names.

One of those players was no other than FIFA Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski.

Jurgen Klopp and the Polish striker worked together for four seasons before departing to Liverpool and Bayern Munich respectively.

Fast-forward to 2022 and it seems that a potential reunion is on the cards.

According to new reports, Robert Lewandoski could be heading to Liverpool this summer.

German news outlet Get German Football News have reported that Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski have an agreement to sell the striker if they cannot come to terms on a new contract.

Liverpool see this as the perfect opportunity to sign one of the best players in the world on a cheap transfer deal.

Robert Lewandowski To Liverpool

Robert Lewandowski's current Bayern Munich contract is set to expire in 2023. Because of this, the German giants have come to the conclusion that there are two possible outcomes; sign Lewandowski to a new contract or sell him this summer.

Liverpool would be a logical club for him to go to because of his strong relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

On top of this, it seems that this summer will be one of major change for the Anfield side. The Liverpool future of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is clouded with uncertainty meaning Klopp could need forward reinforcements.

Not only would the Bayern striker make an adequate replacement, the argument could be made that he would be an upgrade.

With 34 goals so far this season, Robert Lewandowski was very deserving of FIFA's Player of the Year award. Unfortunately, a player of this calibre will not be an easy transfer.

Liverpool face competition from Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and many others.

It is thought that it will be a battle between Liverpool and Manchester City as the Bayern man endured periods of success under both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Although any potential deal hinges on Bayern's ability to get a new contract over the finish line, this is one to watch.

