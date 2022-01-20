Nuggets' Nikola Jokic on insane crosscourt pass to Aaron Gordon for game-winner: 'It's a normal pass'

On a Scale of 1 to 10, how do you think the DeMarcus Cousins experiment is going to go?. Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn): I’m feeling frosty today, so let’s go with an eight out of ten. The functionality of the Nuggets second unit up until this point has been dependent on a solid roller in the pick and roll. While he was with the Milwaukee Bucks, over 24% of Cousins’ scoring possessions occurred as the roll man, and he finished those at a rate of 1.22 points per possession (ppp). That’s really good. For reference, JaMychal Green scored at 0.90 ppp, and Jeff Green scored at 1.15 ppp. Cousins has a legitimate skill drawing shooting fouls when he gets moving, and he’s a good enough passer to hit cutters and spot ups as the focal point. I think Denver’s offense is about to improve significantly while Jokić is off the court. We will see about the defense.

