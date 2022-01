The Association of Radio Network (ARN) has been working in cooperation with the Heliumrent platform since 2021. In addition to managing radio masts in the TV and radio sectors, ARN also operates Helium mining hotspots. Due to the existing network of masts at the best locations for radio traffic, it is advantageous for Heliumrent to connect to the various hotspots of, for example, Bobcat, Nebra, and Sencecap & Co. The entire Helium network now has well over 450,000 active hotspots. Much of the network is managed by ARN with Heliumrent.

