The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation Awards to $4,000 to Horsemen U

Scleroderma Research Foundation Announces $1.5M Matching Gift in Honor of Bob Saget. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)—the country's first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma—announced a $1.5 million dollar matching gift, in the form of a grant to match every donation made in honor of the late Bob Saget, SRF Board member, comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist. The grant was provided by fellow SRF board members, philanthropists, and friends of Saget, Dr. Luke Evnin and Deann Wright who were inspired by the generous outpouring of love and admiration from friends, family, and fans seeking to honor Bob's legacy following his passing on January 9, 2022. With this tribute, SRF hopes to raise funds and awareness to extend Bob Saget's 30-plus years of commitment to the organization's mission to find a cure for scleroderma.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO