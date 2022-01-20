ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation Awards to $4,000 to Horsemen U

By MyChesCo
 3 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) states it has awarded $4,000 to Horsemen U to support Horsemen U's continuing education platform for a full year. The online platform was launched to assist trainers, assistant trainers, and others in the equine industry with continuing...

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

