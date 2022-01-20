ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Optimism exists that Michael Porter, Jamal Murray could return this season

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqnCc_0dr5uS0Z00

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of optimism about how he’s rehabbing and talking to Tim Connelly their president and Mark Bartelstein, Porter’s agent, they love the way he has come along. And there’s optimism we are going to see him again this season. And of course, Jamal Murray, another player with an ACL injury. They’ve not ruled out the possibility that he could be back later in the year. So you look at a Denver team that could possibly add back I think Michael Porter Jr. and we’ll see with Jamal Murray, and that’s a very formidable team in the playoffs.

Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Singer @msinger

Monte Morris, asked about the potential returns of MPJ and Jamal at some point. He didn’t rule out it, said those guys are going hard in rehab. Said if they can return, they’re ready to “rock and roll.” – 1:33 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Murray and MPJ laughing and shooting the shit on the bench is great to see. Be even better when they’ve got jerseys on and are doin that in games. – 11:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Porter Jr. getting shots up pregame. He’s ramped up his workout from even a couple games ago. pic.twitter.com/hjJxEfMLkz9:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6Fl3_0dr5uS0Z00

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE9:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTqT7_0dr5uS0Z00

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W9:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ik9qg_0dr5uS0Z00

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, Vlatko Cancar, and Bol Bol are out for the Nuggets tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/MAXwRMmjV46:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LWXm_0dr5uS0Z00

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

It’s funny how we were thinking about the MPJ injury and surgery then versus how we view it now. Not sure the Nuggets knew everything immediately and wanted to be purposefully vague.

But the biggest indication of a return: they never applied for a disabled player exception. – 4:07 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have now missed a combined 75 out of 84 possible games, which is 89% of the season to date. – 2:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn: On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / January 11, 2022

Michael Malone: I’ll be honest, I really don’t go there a whole lot (mentally). I’m more of a day-to-day guy and trying to figure out a way to help this team stay afloat and become more consistent. I speak with Jamal all the time. We have a great relationship. And I’ve told him many times — and I think it’s important for him to hear it from me — (that) there’s absolutely zero pressure for him to come back this year. At the same time, I tell him, ‘Listen, if it’s in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great. If it’s not in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great.’ He’s gonna come back when he is ready. And as I mentioned last night, that doesn’t mean just from a physical standpoint — ‘Hey, the doctors have cleared Jamal Murray (down the line).’ But that’s (only) one part of it. The other huge part of it is the mental, the confidence, right? He is embracing and accepting that, so there’s zero pressure from me, from (Nuggets president of basketball operations) Tim Connelly, from anyone on our team, our training staff. Jamal Murray, honestly, will come back when he is ready. -via The Athletic / December 31, 2021

Michael Singer: Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.” Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February. Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return. -via Twitter @msinger / December 21, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-35) play against the Denver Nuggets (21-21) at Ball Arena. Detroit Pistons 111, Denver Nuggets 117 (Final) Austin Rivers tonight on the “dangerous” Pistons: “They have guys fighting for contracts. They have guys trying to prove themselves. When you’re a team like that, you go into each game just loose. I mean, what’s the worst that’s going to happen? Lose? They’ve been doing that.” pic.twitter.com/k8RG62f5dV – 1:11 AM.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Jamal Murray has a theory on Jeff Green’s athleticism at age 35

Jeff Green has been a very valuable role player for the Denver Nuggets this season. His defense, shooting and veteran leadership have all been on display and he’s given the Nuggets’ starting lineup a huge lift with the absence of Michael Porter Jr. But the best, and definitely most enjoyable, part of Green’s game as of late has been his outstanding athleticism. It’s extremely rare for a player of his age (35 years old) to dunk as much as he does and with as much force as he does. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, he had four dunks in the first half alone. On Saturday, Jamal Murray decided to comment on what he was seeing from the veteran.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Michael Porter
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jamal Murray
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl#Monte Morris#Mpj#Nuggets
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Bucks G Grayson Allen

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen became a villain in the eyes of the basketball world once again this week after he committed a violent foul on Chicago Bulls fan-favorite Alex Caruso. At the time, Allen received a flagrant 2 foul for the reckless play that resulted in a fractured wrist...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson out against Jazz with knee soreness

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. “Day to day,” Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. “Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness,” Kerr says. Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Sarah Todd @NBASarah. So...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy