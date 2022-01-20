Optimism exists that Michael Porter, Jamal Murray could return this season

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of optimism about how he’s rehabbing and talking to Tim Connelly their president and Mark Bartelstein, Porter’s agent, they love the way he has come along. And there’s optimism we are going to see him again this season. And of course, Jamal Murray, another player with an ACL injury. They’ve not ruled out the possibility that he could be back later in the year. So you look at a Denver team that could possibly add back I think Michael Porter Jr. and we’ll see with Jamal Murray, and that’s a very formidable team in the playoffs.

Monte Morris, asked about the potential returns of MPJ and Jamal at some point. He didn’t rule out it, said those guys are going hard in rehab. Said if they can return, they’re ready to “rock and roll.” – 1:33 AM

Murray and MPJ laughing and shooting the shit on the bench is great to see. Be even better when they’ve got jerseys on and are doin that in games. – 11:51 PM

Michael Porter Jr. getting shots up pregame. He’s ramped up his workout from even a couple games ago. pic.twitter.com/hjJxEfMLkz – 9:44 PM

Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE – 9:43 PM

Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W – 9:42 PM

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, Vlatko Cancar, and Bol Bol are out for the Nuggets tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/MAXwRMmjV4 – 6:51 PM

It’s funny how we were thinking about the MPJ injury and surgery then versus how we view it now. Not sure the Nuggets knew everything immediately and wanted to be purposefully vague.

But the biggest indication of a return: they never applied for a disabled player exception. – 4:07 PM

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have now missed a combined 75 out of 84 possible games, which is 89% of the season to date. – 2:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn: On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / January 11, 2022

Michael Malone: I’ll be honest, I really don’t go there a whole lot (mentally). I’m more of a day-to-day guy and trying to figure out a way to help this team stay afloat and become more consistent. I speak with Jamal all the time. We have a great relationship. And I’ve told him many times — and I think it’s important for him to hear it from me — (that) there’s absolutely zero pressure for him to come back this year. At the same time, I tell him, ‘Listen, if it’s in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great. If it’s not in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great.’ He’s gonna come back when he is ready. And as I mentioned last night, that doesn’t mean just from a physical standpoint — ‘Hey, the doctors have cleared Jamal Murray (down the line).’ But that’s (only) one part of it. The other huge part of it is the mental, the confidence, right? He is embracing and accepting that, so there’s zero pressure from me, from (Nuggets president of basketball operations) Tim Connelly, from anyone on our team, our training staff. Jamal Murray, honestly, will come back when he is ready. -via The Athletic / December 31, 2021

Michael Singer: Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.” Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February. Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return. -via Twitter @msinger / December 21, 2021