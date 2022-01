The rapid rise of Sherman "Dilla" Thomas, an urban historian by avocation and ComEd worker by vocation, was sparked by a series of sprightly, engaging Chicago history videos on TikTok (where he is 6_figga_dilla). And now, he's pitched Netflix on a Chicago-set, fact-based history series. The father of seven, who gives South Side tours via ChicagoMahogany.com on the side, lives in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood with his wife and family.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO