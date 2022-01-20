ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans hoping to limit Bengals fans by changing ticket transfer rules

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are doing their best to make sure that Nissan Stadium doesn’t get invaded by Cincinnati Bengals fans ahead of the divisional-round game on Saturday.

According to Chris Davis of News Channel 5, vice president of ticketing for the Titans, Brooke Ellenberger, explained that the team would be adjusting the ticket transfer window to 24 hours before the contest to try and limit opposing fans.

“We want Nissan Stadium to be two tone blue. And so by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium,” Ellenberger said. “By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance.”

Over the years, fans of opposing teams have routinely shown up in big numbers for games against the Titans, something that has become a big problem for the franchise.

An adjusted ticket transfer window isn’t the only thing Bengals fans will have to overcome. As John Matarese of WCPO 9 Cincinnati points out, fans are also facing steep costs for tickets and hotels.

Ticket prices are anywhere from $250 for upper-deck seats, to upwards of $1,000 or more for up close seats at the 50-yard line, and some hotels are charging anywhere from $500 to $800 per night.

While the deck is clearly stacked against Bengals fans, we still expect them to show up in at least fairly significant numbers.

After all, this is a fan base that has suffered through many bad years and likely won’t pass up an opportunity to see their team in the playoffs, no matter what it takes.

WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL World Reacts To The Titans’ Embarrassing Performance

About midway through the third quarter, the top-seeded Tennessee Titans find themselves down 16-6 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming into the game, many thought that Tennessee would do more offensively, especially with the return of Derrick Henry in the backfield. However, that hasn’t been the case thus far. And a redbone interception by Ryan Tannehill certainly didn’t help matters.
Titans First Team Since Patriots To Do This In Playoffs Vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans didn’t get off to the start they hoped for Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals but they were there were some positives. Tennessee became the first team to record three sacks in the first quarter of a playoff game since the New England Patriots did in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Titans-Bengals Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium:. ILB Rashaan Evans, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DL Larrell Murchison, OL Dillon Radunz, OLB Derick Roberson and DL Teair Tart. Cincinnati: CB Vernon Hargreaves III, WR Trenton...
Bengals' highest-graded players at PFF over two playoff wins

QB Joe Burrow — 86.2. Fans will notice the trends — most of the team’s biggest additions through the draft and/or free agency pop up here. They also happen to be guys that came from winning programs and are majorly responsible for the culture change, so it isn’t surprising they’re playing so well under the biggest spotlight.
