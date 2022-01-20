ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Looking Back at Liverpool's First Leg Match Against Arsenal

By Brennan Grose
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool will be facing off against Arsenal once again on Thursday to decide which side will be heading to Wembley to play against Chelsea in the final. The first leg fixture ended 0-0 at Anfield with an early red card to Granit Xhaka in the first half causing the match to turn completely.

Unfortunately, The Reds not only weren't able to score in that game but also weren't able to register a shot on target until stoppage time in the 2nd half.

Liverpools lack of progressive runs and quick passing is what hampered them in the first leg. They weren't able to get into dangerous positions and were too reliant on deep crosses to truly trouble the Arsenal parked bus.

This came in the first game played with a full strength starting XI that didn't feature Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Naby Keïta due to AFCON. Although this may appear concerning, in the following Premier League match last weekend, the African trio's departure didn't stop Liverpool from putting up three goals.

It is hard to use the 1st leg fixture as any indicator of what the 2nd leg will be like, considering Arsenal sat 10 men behind the ball for almost 70 minutes, which skews the numbers heavily.

However, a big takeaway is that when Curtis Jones was subbed in for James Milner, the attack looked much more deadly. Will Jürgen Klopp opt for the 20 year old with a little more flair and attacking presence or will he stick with the experience in a massive game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnHeH_0dr5ssyb00
Diogo Jota IMAGO / PA Images

One thing is clear going into the 2nd leg and that is that Liverpool will need more out of Diogo Jota than what they got last week, as he was not able to register a single shot in that game. He is the most in form attacker available for this match and it will be imperative that he is clicking on all cylinders if The Reds want to advance to the final.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

'Would Be A Superb Signing' - Former Player On Liverpool Links To Barcelona Sensation Gavi

A former Arsenal striker has been talking about recent transfer links of Barcelona midfielder Gavi to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The 17 year old's contract is due to expire in 18 months time and whilst negotiations are ongoing regarding extending his current deal, it is yet to be finalised which has meant some of Europe's biggest clubs are showing an interest in the player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Lead Race For Denis Zakaria Alongside Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United Move Unlikely

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are frontrunners to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria in January according to a report. The 25 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and his club, Borussia Monchengladbach, have a decision to make as to whether they cash in on him in January or lose him for free in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Naby Keïta
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool provide injury updates on Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s unsure on when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to action but that Harvey Elliott could be back after the international break.Elliott hasn’t played since his ankle ligament injury against Leeds in September. Klopp was emotional when he saw the teenager go off with injury in the game and he spoke of his joy at his return to training. “It’s outstanding,” Klopp said. “I have a really nice office with a really good view on the pitches and when Harvey did his rehab sessions the last weeks, I could watch probably five of them, so I...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Anfield#Reds#Xi#Afcon#African
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Goalkeeper Stance For Carabao Cup Final - Alisson Or Kelleher?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his current thinking as to who will play in goal when his team take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February. Caoimhin Kelleher has played all games in the competition other than the first leg of the semi final against Arsenal when Alisson was in need of game time after his Covid-19 isolation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Patrick Vieira critical of decision to award Liverpool penalty against Palace

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was critical of the “naive” decision to award Liverpool a late penalty in their 3-1 home defeat.Odsonne Edouard’s 55th-minute tap-in had given the Eagles hope of taking points off Jurgen Klopp’s side, who started brilliantly in south London and scored twice in the first half through Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.A grandstand finish had been set up at Selhurst Park after Palace pulled one back but an innocuous coming together between Diogo Jota and Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita saw the Reds awarded a spot-kick, which Fabinho dispatched to put the game to bed a minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Following Chelsea’s draw with Brighton in midweek, Liverpool now look like the only team who have a chance of stopping Manchester City from claiming a fourth Premier League title in five years.Jurgen Klopp’s side are having to deal with a busy set of fixtures at a time when they are without both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolLast season the obliterated Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park and will be looking for a similar performance on Sunday afternoon.Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s team have dropped into the bottom half following a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
752
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy