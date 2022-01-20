ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington lands offensive help in The Athletic's 2-round mock draft

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
The Washington Football Team will have a new quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. Yes, Taylor Heinicke will return, but Washington’s primary goal is to upgrade the quarterback position this offseason.

The biggest question is will that upgrade come via trade or the 2022 NFL draft?

As of now, almost every mock draft has Washington going quarterback with its first-round pick, which is No. 11 overall. Some analysts slot Matt Corral to Washington, while others see Kenny Pickett landing in D.C., Mel Kiper chose Liberty’s Malik Willis for the WFT in his first mock draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his first mock draft of the 2022 offseason and he, too, has Washington going with a quarterback.

11. Washington Football Team — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Washington has a poor track record of drafting quarterbacks in the early rounds. Since the merger in 1970, the franchise has drafted eight quarterbacks in the top 100 picks, and only one (Jay Schroeder) of the eight had a winning record with the organization. That means Washington is due, right? Pickett doesn’t have an explosive arm, but he is accurate from various platforms and his football IQ makes him NFL ready.

Brugler is right; Washington has to be due, right? Pickett is probably a safer pick than some of the other passers considered for the first round; however, his ceiling may be a bit lower than Corral or Willis.

This was a two-round mock draft, so where did Brugler turn for Washington’s second-round pick?

At No. 42 overall, Washington selects Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard.

This is a value pick for Washington. Kinnard was a consensus All-American in 2021 and is a two-time first-team All-SEC performer. Anytime you can land a first-team All-SEC offensive lineman, that’s a positive development.

Washington coach Ron Rivera loves versatility. He’d love Kinnard. Kennard can play tackle or guard, and with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff expected to depart, Kinnard can slide right into his old position and be a day-one starter.

