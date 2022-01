Thomas Rhett has some big tour news to share this week: He’s hitting the road for his Bring the Bar to You headlining trek in June. “Man, it feels good to share this tour news,” the singer says. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made for these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are gonna get loud — I’m counting down the days already!”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO