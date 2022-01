For the first time in 33 years, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the AFC Championship Game. Quarterback Joe Burrow has led the way all season. But according to Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Burrow began rallying the troops as far back as last offseason. When the team convened for OTAs in late May, every single player showed up, including Burrow, who was still recovering from ACL surgery.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO