Premier League

Revealed: Liverpool Leaked Team To Play Arsenal In Carabao Cup Semi-Final

By Chris Stonadge
 3 days ago
Liverpool are set to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final, with the Reds looking to get into their first domestic cup final since 2016.

The original first leg of this fixture was postponed due to a COVID-19 break at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side will therefore have to give up their second leg home advantage to Arsenal.

Most of the first team, aside from the players at AFCON, have returned to the fold after the Covid scare that hit the AXA training centre.

Divock Origi and Thiago Alcântara are still missing from the first team, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a recent miss after the weekend. However, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott both returned to the fold but will most likely not feature in the Arsenal match.

But a team has been released over social media which ticks a lot of boxes for Reds fans, including a start for starlet Kaide Gordon.

Here is the leaked line-up:

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

