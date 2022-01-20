ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

American Airlines reports $2 billion in losses for 2021 as omicron weighs on near future

By The Dallas Morning News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines lost $931 million in the fourth quarter to finish a 2021 year that was as much about surviving the covid-19 and its variants as it was about recovering from the devastating pandemic, the company reported Thursday morning. American’s losses totaled $2 billion for the full 2021, a...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

