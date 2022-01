WEISER, Idaho — A man from Weiser is missing and presumed dead after he failed to return from a fishing trip to Hells Canyon on Monday. Alberto Sillonis, 85, set off for the Hells Canyon Visitor Center that morning, with plans to return home later in the day. His family contacted the Baker County Sheriff's Office at about 6 p.m. that evening when he failed to return.

