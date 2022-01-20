Cañon City man dies in fatal crash on Hwy 50 in Pueblo West Wednesday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Cañon City man died as a result of his injuries in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Pueblo County Coroner pronounced 69-year-old Kim Edward Herriges dead at the scene.

The crash was on US Hwy 50 in Pueblo West. Herriges was a passenger in the car. His next-of-kin is aware.

The crash is under investigation.

