Cañon City man dies in fatal crash on Hwy 50 in Pueblo West Wednesday
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Cañon City man died as a result of his injuries in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Pueblo County Coroner pronounced 69-year-old Kim Edward Herriges dead at the scene.
The crash was on US Hwy 50 in Pueblo West. Herriges was a passenger in the car. His next-of-kin is aware.
The crash is under investigation.
