ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

Cañon City man dies in fatal crash on Hwy 50 in Pueblo West Wednesday

KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Cgha_0dr5rjF500

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Cañon City man died as a result of his injuries in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Pueblo County Coroner pronounced 69-year-old Kim Edward Herriges dead at the scene.

The crash was on US Hwy 50 in Pueblo West. Herriges was a passenger in the car. His next-of-kin is aware.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Police: 2 wounded in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gunfire erupted at a Colorado Springs nightclub Saturday night, wounding two people inside, police said. Colorado Springs Poice said the shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. at a nightclub in the area of East Platte Avenue. After leaving the club, the suspect fired multiple times at the building for an unknown reason while […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

SENIOR ALERT: Monte Hickman, age 64 has been found

UPDATE: Monte Hickman has been found. Castle Rock PD has deactivated the missing senior citizen alert Sunday around 10 a.m. CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department Police have activated a missing senior citizen alert for 64-year-old Monte Hickman. Hickman was last seen at Wilcox Street and Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock […]
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo West, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Canon City, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Us Hwy 50
KXRM

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KXRM

Suspect, victim identified in Pueblo Dollar General shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. – A woman is dead after police say she was chased and gunned down in front of a business Friday night. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on January 14, 2022, Pueblo police were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 818 E. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect in hospital after reported shooting with CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before midnight Wednesday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were on patrol and parked near Soaring Eagles Elementary School when they heard what sounded like a bullet go by their cars so they checked the area. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs homeowner detains burglary suspect at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS – A Colorado Springs homeowner detains a burglary suspect inside their house in the Stetson Hills area early Thursday morning. Colorado Springs Police Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of Conductors Point after a caller reported someone was inside their home without permission. When they arrived they noticed the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Avalanche deaths persist despite improved forecasting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — When Knox Williams first started warning people about avalanches in Colorado from his small office in Fort Collins, there was only one way to receive the information: People had to call an avalanche hotline on a landline and listen to his recording of the forecast. Nearly 50 years later, avalanche […]
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy