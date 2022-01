The Virginia Cavaliers welcome the Louisville Cardinals to JPJ Arena for a 7 pm tipoff on Monday. The Cavs return home after a two-game road trip that saw them go 1-1. Virginia is coming off of an embarrassing 77-63 loss to NC State on Saturday. That game saw the Cavs allow NC State to shoot 60 percent from the field which was only the second time an opponent has shot 60% against Tony Bennett’s UVA teams (the other being Gonzaga last season).

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO