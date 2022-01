Gary Barlow is a doting dad to three children and on Friday he marked the 13th birthday of his daughter, Daisy, sharing a small glimpse inside their celebrations. The former Take That star shared a photo from inside the family's home that featured two silver balloons which spelled out his daughter's age, and sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday Daisy," alongside a string of party popper emojis. Gary prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, and while he hasn't shared any further photos from the day, we're sure he's pulled out all the stops to give her one she'll never forget.

