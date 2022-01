Virginia rapper Fly Anakin, who has previously collaborated with Pink Siifu, Big Kahuna Og and others, has linked up with producer Madlib for a new single titled “No Dough.” The brief track doesn’t even clock in at two minutes and features Anakin spitting about the importance of an income over a stuffy jazz beat courtesy of the Bandana producer. The single is part of Anakin’s forthcoming album Frank, which he wrote on Twitter feels like his fourth debut record.

HIP HOP ・ 6 DAYS AGO