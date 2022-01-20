Christina Aguilera Confirms Release Date And Tracklist For Spanish-Language EP 'La Fuerza'

Christina Aguilera recently told media personality Enrique Santos that she is “so happy” that Britney Spears has been freed from her conservatorship. Two months after refusing to speak about the controversial arrangement on the red carpet, The Voice star said, “I would love to speak with Spears. I would always be open to that. It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO