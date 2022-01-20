ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Aguilera Confirms Release Date And Tracklist For Spanish-Language EP 'La Fuerza'

By Jon Stickler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Aguilera has shared details of her new Spanish EP. The singer revealed that the six-track release will also serve as the first chapter of...

The Independent

Q&A: Aguilera picks up Spanish full force with "LA FUERZA"

Christina Aguilera doesn't pick up exactly where she left 22 years ago with her Latin Grammy winning Spanish album “Mi Reflejo.” The superstar singer comes full force as a “grown woman and a mother” to showcase her Latino roots in the EP “LA FUERZA”, out Friday. And that is only the beginning.While 2000's “Mi Reflejo” included five Spanish-language versions of tracks from her self-titled 1999 debut album, four original compositions and two cover songs, “LA FUERZA” presents six original tracks, all co-written by Aguilera. The Sony Music Latin release includes the singles “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nicki...
95.5 FM WIFC

Both Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato tease new music is on the way

Both Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato delighted their fans by announcing new music is on the horizon. For Christina, she shared an image of her and Latin singer Ozuna posing in tight red outfits on Twitter and revealed that the two have a song coming out next week called “Santo.” Fans can listen to the collab on Thursday, January 20, and are able to pre-save it now.
Christina Aguilera
Becky G
Christina Aguilera Announces New Single ‘Santo’ with Ozuna

Christina Aguilera is coming in hot for 2022 and is aiming to blaze. The iconic Pop diva has been giving fans incremental samples of her forthcoming new Spanish-language project. And a team-up with Ozuna is what Xtina will be pouring out next. Full story below…. Moments ago, the star officially...
Christina Aguilera Addresses Britney Spears Conservatorship Drama

Christina Aguilera is hot on the promotional trail for her new Spanish-language EP ‘La Fuerza.’. On her press trek, she sat down for an interview with radio host Enrique Santos. And while much of the discourse centered around the project, talk eventually turned to Xtina’s contemporary Britney Spears.
Christina Aguilera and Ozuna have fans saying ‘OMG’ ahead of their new song

Christina Aguilera has been claiming her space in the Latin music scene and has another song dropping soon. After collaborating withBecky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso, she joined forces with Ozuna and they have new a single called “Santo” dropping next Thursday on January 20th. Aguilera shared a behind-the-scenes look of the music video and the artists are matching in red leather looks and sunglasses. Fans are excited about the collaboration and have been left comments like “OMG,” and “omg omg omg omg.”
Christina Aguilera Shares Support For Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera recently told media personality Enrique Santos that she is “so happy” that Britney Spears has been freed from her conservatorship. Two months after refusing to speak about the controversial arrangement on the red carpet, The Voice star said, “I would love to speak with Spears. I would always be open to that. It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”
Christina Aguilera stuns in dramatic black latex for celebratory post

Christina Aguilera has left fans stunned once again in a new post showing off yet another jaw-dropping look. Clad in a curve-hugging, black latex mini dress with a plunging neckline, the singer was inundated with fire emojis galore from fans raving about her dramatic look. She styled the mini dress...
We can’t stop staring at Christina Aguilera’s overlined lips

Another day, another fire beauty moment from Christina Aguilera. In recent months, the singer has given us hair bras, fiery red hair and some iconic noughties looks – and she served each and every one of them. Now, Xtina has given us another epic moment on Instagram. The singer...
