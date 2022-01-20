ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost Set March Release For Fifth Album 'Impera', Share New Track Call Me Little Sunshine

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost have announced their fifth studio album. The follow-up to 2018's 'Prequelle' is called 'Impera' and will arrive on March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the record takes the theatrical rockers hundreds of years forward from its predecessor, which was built around...

www.stereoboard.com

