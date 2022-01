Samantha Fish has shared some good news and bad news with fans in the UK. She has been forced to postpone his winter tour, but she has added three new stops to the trek. Fish had this to say, "Hello to all my friends over in the UK and Europe. Once again due to the nature of the pandemic and the different restrictions imposed across Europe, I've reluctantly had to reschedule my February 2022 dates to October 2022.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO