Pick 6: Uncommitted 2024 Follows

A former PBR Future Games participant and top-25 prospect in the Oregon senior class, 1B Mason Spellecy (Hood River Valley) owns a pretty intriguing offensive ceiling. Spellecy still has room to add quality mass onto a strong, well-proportioned 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame, which should only enhance his power profile. We saw Spellecy twice in 2021 and he strung together quality contact in batting practice throughout both showings, including a max exit velocity of 94.60 mph with a peak batted distance of 337 ft. His right-handed stroke is geared to elevate the baseball and create leverage out front, showing that during his BP round at the Oregon Top Prospect Games in May.
Comments / 0