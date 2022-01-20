Pick 6: Uncommitted 2024 Follows

The Mississippi Preseason All-State Showcase was held this past Saturday, January 22nd at Mississippi College in Clinton. This event consisted of some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2022-2025. These players went through an extended pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Sunday.

CLINTON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO