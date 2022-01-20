ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Pick 6: Uncommitted 2024 Follows

By Shooter Hunt
prepbaseballreport.com
 6 days ago

The preseason is in full gear, and players are already showcasing their gains from the winter. As the spring approaches, On the Hunt takes a look at some uncommitted underclassmen to circle as future follows. Peyton Jackson RHP / 1B / Boyd county, KY / 2024. Jackson was one...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

Uncommitted Senior Spotlight: Mason Spellecy

A former PBR Future Games participant and top-25 prospect in the Oregon senior class, 1B Mason Spellecy (Hood River Valley) owns a pretty intriguing offensive ceiling. Spellecy still has room to add quality mass onto a strong, well-proportioned 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame, which should only enhance his power profile. We saw Spellecy twice in 2021 and he strung together quality contact in batting practice throughout both showings, including a max exit velocity of 94.60 mph with a peak batted distance of 337 ft. His right-handed stroke is geared to elevate the baseball and create leverage out front, showing that during his BP round at the Oregon Top Prospect Games in May.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Unsigned Sr. Spotlight: SS/RHP Jack Wheatley

Wheatley is the top-ranked uncommitted 2022 in Alberta and his place on that ranking becomes apparent watching him play. At 6-foot-3 and 180-pounds, Wheatley has displayed his ability to move athletically and efficiently. Wheatley uses this to his advantage at shortstop, displaying advanced footwork skills and an arm that flashed 83 across the infield this summer. Wheatley produces this from a quick slot and release showing the potential to make plays from deep in the hole.
BASEBALL
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Will Smith Jr. follows father's lead in picking Ohio State

Dublin Coffman defensive lineman Will Smith, Jr. made his choice public Sunday night, announcing on Twitter he was verbally committing to the Buckeyes over offers from Kentucky, Pitt and West Virginia. His father was a star for the Buckeyes and went on to play ten years in the NFL.Smith Jr. tweeted, "When you know, you know."Smith is the fourth member of the 2023 recruiting class.
NFL
prepbaseballreport.com

TrackMan Hitter of the Week: 1B Daniel Howat

Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. When the name Daniel Howat comes up, we think of a player who could grow into a pure power hitter at the next level. He was top 3% in the country in both max EV and max distance (97.5 mph and 351 ft) and had a Sweet Spot % of 71.4 which is top 10%.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
prepbaseballreport.com

MS Preseason All-State Showcase: Quick Hits

The Mississippi Preseason All-State Showcase was held this past Saturday, January 22nd at Mississippi College in Clinton. This event consisted of some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2022-2025. These players went through an extended pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Sunday.
CLINTON, MS
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Scout Day: Boston Prime - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2022 Scout Day: Boston Prime. This was a great opportunity for 2023-2026 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
BOSTON, MA
prepbaseballreport.com

Unsigned Sr. Spotlight: RHP Austin Hagerman

Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Hagerman, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, is a projectable arm out of the Peterborough Tigers program. Hagerman is a guy that works out of the stretch, possesses a 83-85 mph fastball and has been up to 86 mph. He works in a slider that sits 68-69 mph with some bite to it and a changeup that sits 70-71 mph. Hagerman has a projectable body for a pitcher, the potential is there to get up to the high 80’s with added strength and maturity. Colleges looking for arms should have Hagerman on their radar.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Central Valley Preseason ID: OF Reports

FRESNO, CALIF. - As an open event, this was conducted as a straight traditional showcase, 60 yard run, BP round (with Blast Motion sensors and TrackMan utilized for gathering of various data and metrics), defensive workouts, and pitchers ending the day on the mound throwing 15-20 pitch sessions. Here are...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#Rhp#Trackman#Rpm#The Pbr Future Games
prepbaseballreport.com

Power Alley: #919 Athletes

PBR Scouts are constantly working to see as many players from across North Carolina's vast region. Players can come to PBR Events while scouts are also working to attend as many games, practices, and workouts as possible. This blog is designed to continue to pump out player information, giving our scouts the ability to dive into specific regions of the state. Players in this blog will have video, stats, and notes available for our scouting staff to continue to update the college coaches and pro scouts that subscribe and read daily.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Preseason All-State Preview: Record Book

Each of the past 5 years have featured the Preseason All-State event in North Carolina. A premier event for premier talent in North Carolina, from day 1, we have seen a lot of very talented prospects workout at this event prior to their spring season. Coming off each individual player's preseason workout, this event tends to see players blow up their numbers, giving coaches and scouts a reason to take notice as they prep their spring schedules for evaluation. Since 2017, PBR has seen 338 Preseason All-State Players commit to play college baseball.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

West TN Preseason ID: Stat Story

On Sunday, January 23rd, The PBR Tennessee Staff traveled to the 901 to host the 2022 West TN Preseason ID at the University of Memphis. The event featured high school prospects, mostly from the western side of the state, showcasing their abilities to follow as the high school season approaches.
EDUCATION
prepbaseballreport.com

Unsigned Sr. Spotlight: OF Jason Zhang

Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Zhang, 5-foot-8 165-pounds, is a speedy outfielder from the Tigers HPP program. Zhang has a quick first step that plays on the bases and in the outfield. We have seen him run a 6.69 60 time, which makes him one of the faster prospects in his class. At the plate, he shows good rhythm and timing in his approach. Zhang starts in a quiet, upright stance and has a small step as he gets his timing down. With an 88 mph exit velo, Zhang displays a good hit and run tool that can help a program at the next level.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
prepbaseballreport.com

Results From 2022 Scout Day: Canes Ohio

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2022 Scout Day: Canes Ohio. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Minnesota- Super 60 Flashback

The 20th annual Prep Baseball Report Super 60 is Sunday February 6th in McCook, Illinois. This prestigious, invitation-only event features only the top draft prospects in the Prep Baseball Report’s expansive coverage area. Over the last 19 years, the Super 60 has become the most heavily scouted preseason event for potential draft picks. The primary purpose of the Super 60 is to give professional area scouts, cross-checkers and scouting directors a head start to the high school season.
MCCOOK, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Canadian Mizuno Prospects of the Week: January 24

Galbraith, an uncommitted 2022 out of the Port City AAA Pirates program, has a tall physical frame at 6-foot-4, 210-pounds that can be intriguing for college programs. The swing is smooth and relaxed with good rhythm in his approach. We can see Galbraith being a problem for opposing pitchers getting him out.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Inside the 2024 Rankings: Trending Up

This week we delve into the weeds of some of the top risers from the recent Class of 2024 rankings update. Off the bat, the Class of 2024 in New Jersey already has some parity at the top of the ranks, with a solid combination of elite arms and projectable middle-of-the-order bats.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Columbiana Clippers

With 2021 now in the past, PBR Ohio is eagerly anticipating bringing the Buckeye state the best 2022 high school coverage that can be found anywhere. Starting in January, we began releasing team previews for squads across the state. Ahead, we will have Preseason All-State Teams as well as the Preseason State Rankings coming your way.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

South Alabama Preseason All-State: Statistical Leaders

The South Alabama Preseason All-State was held this past Sunday, January 23rd at The Performance Lab Training Facility in Mobile, AL. This event consisted of some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2022-2026. These players went through an extended pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Sunday.
MOBILE, AL
prepbaseballreport.com

Ponatoski Commits To Missouri At 13-Years-Old

HAMILTON - In a rare accomplishment, Matt Ponatoski is one of the few to ever know his college destination before where he is going to high school. The 13-year-old eighth grader has made a commitment to Missouri. “The Wow Factor had taken players to Missouri and they had done workouts...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy