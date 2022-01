One of my favorite movies that I've watched in quarantine is Wim Wenders' Wings of Desire. The film follows an angel who roams around earth unseen, in love with a human woman. It wasn't exactly escapism for our purgatorial existence, but hey, it's a classic. "midnight sun," the new single from Nilüfer Yanya, comes with a music video that reminds me a little of Wings of Desire. It's a simple enough concept: Yanya walks the city streets wearing big pink angel wings. Instead of being burdened by an impossible love, Yanya relishes her colorful new limbs. Watch it below.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO