The Kid Laroi has rescheduled the UK and European leg of the End Of The World Tour. The trek will now kick off on June 18 in Copenhagen and head to Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow between July 17 and 22. Rescheduled dates for Dublin, Munich and Cologne are still to be announced. Original tickets will be honoured for the corresponding new dates, with the remainder on sale now.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO