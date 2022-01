Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has released the music video for “Shadows,” from his just-released and widely celebrated new album Fragments (Ninja Tune). Fragments has hit #1 on the iTunes Albums Chart on both the main chart and electronic charts in the UK, is Top 10 on the main albums chart in the US and hit #1 on the electronic albums chart in 23 territories including the US. The album is also currently at number 2 in the UK Official Album Chart Midweeks with the final Chart set to land this Friday. A 40+ date, full band international tour will also launch in just under a month, beginning February 18 in Nashville. See below for the full itinerary.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO