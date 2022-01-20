Whale entangled with gear found off Hawaiian coast

A humpback whale entangled with line was found off the coast of Hawaii on Sunday, according to ocean wildlife officials.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources removed about 2,000 feet of heavy gauge line from an adult humpback whale that was tracked off the coast of Kauai, according to The Garden Island .

Officials said they were able to remove most of the gear around the whale, but due to the nature of the entanglement, the rest would have to be done at another time. A temporary tracking device was placed on the whale to assist in locating it.

The entangled whale was first spotted by a resident while flying a drone in the area, who then reported the entangled whale to the NOAA, the local news outlet reported.

Officials said that the whale had rust-color whale lice and appeared to be "emaciated."

Humpback whale season runs from November through May in Hawaii, according to the NOAA.