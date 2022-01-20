Moby To Release 'Reprise – Remixes' Album In May

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Big30 doesn’t rap as much as he fires away. His steamrolling delivery and scabrous lyrics evoke a harsh environment as he unloads tales of shoot-outs and block wars in unsettling detail. The rap world saw the aftermath of a Big30 assault after hearing his merciless guest verse on Pooh Shiesty’s “Neighbors,” a menacing, yet infectious single from Pooh’s Shiesty Season mixtape, released last February. On the track, 30’s bars spill out like a death threat: “I’m in the field with choppers, you can’t come up on this turf/And I’m from Killbranch, we known for killing killers first.”

