Music

Moby To Release 'Reprise – Remixes' Album In May

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoby has announced 'Reprise – Remixes'. The release features special guests, along with Moby himself,...

www.stereoboard.com

wnypapers.com

Casting Crowns releases new studio album, 'Healer'

On Friday, multi-Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning group Casting Crowns released a new studio album, “Healer.” This album follows the group's 2018 release, “Only Jesus,” which delivered two No. 1 radio singles along with the RIAA Gold certification for the title track and RIAA Platinum certification for "Nobody.”
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Releases New Album

Today is the day (Jan. 21) Walker Hayes releases his new music, Country Stuff The Album. The 13-song project showcases autobiographical storylines, including topics of sobriety as well as love. Walker commented, “Every song on this album is a piece of who I am. I’m grateful I get to put...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Singer Akon Intends to Release Next Album As An NFT

Recording artist Akon has had a very successful music career and has is developing his own cryptocurrency-based city. Now, he will be combining his two loves as he plans on releasing his next album as an NFT (non-fungible token). In an exclusive interview with Esquire, the Locked Up singer discussed...
MUSIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big30 Gears Up for the Release of His Debut Album

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Big30 doesn’t rap as much as he fires away. His steamrolling delivery and scabrous lyrics evoke a harsh environment as he unloads tales of shoot-outs and block wars in unsettling detail. The rap world saw the aftermath of a Big30 assault after hearing his merciless guest verse on Pooh Shiesty’s “Neighbors,” a menacing, yet infectious single from Pooh’s Shiesty Season mixtape, released last February. On the track, 30’s bars spill out like a death threat: “I’m in the field with choppers, you can’t come up on this turf/And I’m from Killbranch, we known for killing killers first.”
HIP HOP
Daily Reflector

Bassist gears up for release of second album

A local bassist and jazz musician is gearing up for the release of a new album and is promoting several upcoming performances. Chris Puckett, a graduate student at ECU’s school of music an organizer of the first Friday open jazz night at Molly’s Community Cafe, will release the six string electric bass album called “Colours I” on Jan. 28.
ROCK MUSIC
Star-Tribune

3 new album releases to check out this month

Here are three new album releases to check out in January. Elvis Costello is back with a new album, which — for those who are keeping track — is the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 32nd full-length offering in an impressive recording catalog that stretches back to such late ’70s classics as “My Aim Is True” and “This Year’s Model.” The singer-songwriter leads his Imposters backing band on the 13-track “The Boy Named If,” which follows 2020’s “Hey Clockface.”
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Moby’s Deutsche Grammophon debut Reprise reimagined

In 2021, Moby released his debut Deutsche Grammophon album Reprise. This personal collection of acoustic and orchestral arrangements from his 30‑year career went on to enjoy global chart success and widespread critical acclaim. Exploring the terrain where electronic and acoustic sounds meet, Moby and other leading artists have now reimagined some of these tracks for Reprise – Remixes. Reprise – Remixes will be issued by Deutsche Grammophon on May 20th 2022, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the release of Moby’s eponymous debut album.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Shinichi Atobe Releases New Album, 'Love Of Plastic'

It's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label. Shinichi Atobe has released a new album, Love Of Plastic. Spanning nine tracks, it's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label, with the artist and imprint having first connected for 2014's Butterfly Effect when he returned to releasing new music following a 14-year hiatus. Atobe's previous album for the label, Yes, was released in mid-2020. You can listen to lead cut 'Love Of Plastic 5' above, and check clips for all of the album's tracks via Boomkat.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Excision Releases Fifth Studio Album, ‘Onyx’

Today is the day many have been waiting for – the official release of Excision’s fifth studio album, Onyx. Released via Excision’s own Subsidia label, Onyx is the welcome follow-up to 2018’s Apex and a perfect way to kick off 2022. The 17-track LP features collaborations...
MUSIC
beatportal.com

POPOF Celebrates FORM Music’s 100th Release with ‘Serenity Remixes’ EP

Booka Shade, NTO, Vitalic, ATOEM, OXIA, and Pig&Dan serve up their remixes of POPOF’s iconic track “Serenity” for the label’s milestone release. Parisian dance music mainstay POPOF ushers in the 100th release of his acclaimed FORM Music label with a remix package of his 2009 hit single, “Serenity.”
MUSIC
power106.com

Earl Sweatshirt Releases New Album ‘SICK!’

Earl Sweatshirt is back with new music. Check out his first album in four years. The project is called ‘SICK!,’ and includes 10 tracks with features from The Alchemist and more. “Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Ghost will release their fifth album 'IMPERA' in March

Ghost have announced their fifth album, 'IMPERA'. Set for release on 11th March via Loma Vista Recordings, the news arrives alongside lead single 'Call Me Little Sunshine' and "a phantasmagoric visual interpretation" - according to a press release - by director Matt Mahurin and starring Ruby Modine.  . The record's...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Udo Dirkschneider Releasing 'My Way' Album This Spring

Legendary Accept and U.D.O. frontman Udo Dirkschneider will be sharing his take on the music that has inspired him with the release of his new album "My Way" on April 22nd. The record will feature his renditions of 17 tracks that have had a personal impact on him, including songs that fans would not expect the metal giant to perform.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Tones And I To Release Sophomore Album This Summer

After releasing her debut album last summer, Tones And I is working on her sophomore album. In an interview that appeared in Billboard, the hitmaker of “Dance Monkey,” described the music as “very different.”. She told her managers when she started writing it, that she had to...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Priscilla Block To Release Debut Album In February

Priscilla Block will release her debut album, called Welcome To The Block Party, on February 11th. It features her Top 20 hit, “Just About Over You,” as well as her new single, “My Bar.”. Priscilla said, “I cannot believe that my debut album is almost here. It...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

ilan Bluestone and Maor Levi Release Part Two of “Hold On” Remixes

Anjunabeats heavyweights ilan Bluestone and Maor Levi release three new remixes of their collaborative track “Hold On” featuring Alex Clare. In May of 2021, ilan Bluestone released his second studio album Impulse on Anjunabeats. Drawing inspiration from the electronic music of the ’80s and ’90s as well as innovating on his signature progressive trance sound, he delivered an impressive 18-track album that set the senses tingling.
MUSIC
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Soundtrack and Remixes Getting Vinyl Release From Mondo

Just as important as any of the groundbreaking visuals of The Matrix Resurrections that helped make it an effective sci-fi adventure was the accompanying soundtrack, composed by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer. In honor of the film's accomplishments, Mondo is releasing a limited-edition vinyl 2xLP to capture the sequel's impressive soundscape. Additionally, Mondo is releasing The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes, another 2xLP that sees a variety of artists reimagining the soundtrack in compelling and inventive ways. Both sets will become available for pre-order through MondoRecordShop.com beginning on January 19th. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters now.
MOVIES
thisis50.com

Nyota Parker Releases Stunning Album Spectrum

Artists looking to get into the music industry have often had a long-standing relationship with music from a very early age, and this is equally true for one of the latest up-and-coming artists on the music scene, Nyota Parker. Indeed, writing her very first song at the tender age of 11 years, she’s always had an insatiable passion for music – and she released her first mixtape at just 16 years of age, something that’s rarely seen.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Trivium's Matt Heafy Posts First Single Tamashii No Houkai From Black Metal Project Ibaraki

Trivium's Matt Kiichi Heafy has shared the first single from his solo black metal-influenced project, Ibaraki. Tamashii No Houkai finds the frontman collaborating with Emperor's Ihsahn, who co-penned the track, with Behemoth's Nergal assisting with the album's production. Heafy, who is of Japanese heritage, explained:. "Tamashii No Houkai means 'the...
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Entrepreneur and Iconic Singer Jody Watley Releases Surprise New Dance/Club Remix Album on Her Avitone Recordings Label Imprint

Nationwide — The new Jody Watley Dance/Remix EP has arrived, just in time for the holidays and a ‘must-have’ in your playlist!. Watley recently dropped a special collection of Alex Di Ciò Dance/Club remixes to the surprise of her fans under the umbrella of her very own Avitone Recordings label imprint. Alex Di Ciò is a world-renowned producer and remixer.
MUSIC

