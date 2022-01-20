ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

FKA Twigs Posts Video For Meta Angel

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFKA Twigs has unveiled a video for Meta Angel. Unfurling over electronic beats and introspective, ethereal vocals that crackle...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs’ ‘Caprisongs’ Is an Unbridled Thrill

Magdalene, the 2019 album by British-pop polymath FKA Twigs, was as exquisite as it was excruciating, nearly every song writhing with the anguish she experienced after a shattering period of heartache, loneliness, and health challenges. Shortly before making the album, she had several fibroids removed from her uterus — small tumors she described as “a fruit bowl of pain” lodged in her abdomen — and went through two intensely public breakups: In 2020, she filed a lawsuit detailing the emotional, physical, and mental abuse she’d suffered when she was with a famous Hollywood actor. Her traumas were splayed out for...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

FKA twigs Releases Caprisongs Mixtape: Listen and Read the Full Credits

FKA twigs has shared Caprisongs, a 17-track mixtape that she announced last week. The release features contributions from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, Koreless, Tobias Jesso Jr., Fred again.., Mike Dean, Warren Ellis, and more. It also includes the previously-released collaboration with the Weeknd, “Tears in the Club.” Caprisongs is executive produced by twigs and El Guincho. Listen to the new album and check out the credits below.
MUSIC
The FADER

FKA twigs shares “Jealousy” featuring Rema

Tomorrow, FKA twigs will share her first-ever mixtape CAPRISONGS. The tracklist contains some of the biggest collaborations of her career: names like The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, and Jorja Smith dot the 17-track effort. Rema, the Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, is also featured, and you can hear him brings twigs into his sonic world on "Jealousy," streaming below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: FKA Twigs CAPRISONGS

“Hey, I made you a mixtape,” FKA Twigs coos conversationally at the start of CAPRISONGS. “Because when I feel you, I feel me. And when I feel me, it feels good.”. FKA Twigs is not one to half-ass anything. Up until now, the dancer-turned-pop star born Tahliah Barnett has been meticulous. Her first two albums, LP1 and MAGDALENE, have aged absurdly well, which can be attributed to how exacting Twigs’ creative process seems to be. Even her shorter releases, especially the M3LL155X EP, are hyper-focused and precise. There are no rough edges on FKA Twigs songs; they are pure force. She has often been perceived as an avatar for controlled power — the masterful MAGDALENE was about deconstructing that image, presenting her as someone capable of falling apart, though of course she fell apart in the most graceful and operatic way possible. Even when she’s in pieces, she does not let loose. But CAPRISONGS plays like a lesson in letting loose — or learning to “don’t think just go studio and create,” as she put it in the statement that announced her latest project. And when I feel me, it feels good, and CAPRISONGS is largely about feeling good and feeling more like yourself, whatever shape that might take.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Jorja Smith
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs & Chris Brown Carry Us Through Our "R&B Season" Update

R&B Season is in full swing. This week, we have new tracks from FKA Twigs, Chris Brown, and Diplo to share with you as we continue to venture into 2022. On her CAPRISONGS project, 34-year-old Twigs sets a magical tone, revealing that she's in the midst of healing from all the trauma she's endured over the years, but she's still making time for fun with friends and constant self-growth.
MUSIC
NPR

FKA twigs (feat. Shygirl), 'papi bones'

More than two years after the release of her second studio album, the transcendent MAGDALENE, British singer-songwriter FKA twigs has dropped CAPRISONGS, her first mixtape and major label debut under Atlantic Records. Gone is the mournful crooner with haunting, operatic vocals; in her place stands a club rat on a mission of hedonism. A highlight of the mixtape's various hyperpop-adjacent bangers is "papi bones," featuring hip-hop grime master Shygirl.
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

FKA twigs Just Wants to Feel Good

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is CAPRISONGS, the new mixtape from FKA twigs. “Hey, I made you a mixtape, because when I feel you, I feel me,” FKA twigs says in the first track on CAPRISONGS, voice breathy and soft, “And when I feel me, it feels good.”
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Tune
hypebeast.com

FKA twigs Shares 'Caprisongs' Mixtape Featuring The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and More

FKA twigs has dropped off her new mixtape, Caprisongs. The 17-track project enlists features from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, Koreless, Tobias Jesso Jr., Fred again.., Mike Dean, Warren Ellis, and others. Additionally, the mixtape includes the artist’s previously-released track with The Weeknd, dubbed “Tears in the Club.”
MUSIC
UPI News

FKA twigs releases 'Caprisongs' mixtape, 'Ride the Dragon' music video

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter FKA twigs is back with new music. The 33-year-old recording artist released the mixtape Caprisongs and a music video for the song "Ride the Dragon" on Friday. Caprisongs features "Ride the Dragon" and 16 other songs, including "Honda" featuring Pa Salieu, "Tears in the...
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: FKA Twigs – CAPRISONGS

Time after time, the first quarter of the year turns out to be much more eventful than expected. Last weekend, The Weeknd and Gunna dropped full length projects. One week later, Cordae, Jim Jones, Nick Grant, J Hus and NBA Youngboy have delivered new projects. Not to mention, JID, 50 Cent, Gunna, Earthgang and Russ have put together new singles. Joining the crowded field, FKA Twigs has returned with a new project for the first time in three years.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

FKA twigs is making a new kind of feel-good music

One of the more rare and delightful magic tricks in music goes ta-da anytime a virtuoso convinces us that they’re just messing around. It’s a sort of playtime precision that you don’t really notice until the music thoroughly settles inside your head, leaving you to wonder why your face hurts (from smiling) or your body feels sore (from dancing). Think of Eddie Van Halen and Chet Atkins horsing around on the fretboard, or Young Thug rapping in helium hi-def, or Janet Jackson punctuating an immaculate melody with laughter.
THEATER & DANCE
KXLY

FKA twigs says fame at a young age makes it ‘hard to be free’

FKA twigs says being famous at a young age can make it “hard to be free”. The 33-year-old star – whose debut release ‘EP1’ dropped in 2012 – has reflected on the impact of life in the public eye, and admitted she wants to show her “playfulness” through her art, including her new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy