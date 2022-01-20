ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carotid Duplex Poorly Predicts Stroke Risk During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

By Annals of Vascular Surgery
 3 days ago

Patients undergoing surgical aortic valve replacement, in isolation or with concomitant coronary artery bypass grafting, have historically been screened for carotid artery disease prior to surgery. Over the past decade, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has incrementally become the predominant technique for the treatment of severe aortic stenosis. The relationship between...

Impact of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on one-year outcome after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients are at increased risk of complications post surgical aortic valve replacement. We sought to assess the prognostic impact of COPD in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Methods. This is an observational single-center retrospective study involving all patients who underwent TAVR for severe...
Primary hemostatic disorders drive early and late major bleedings of patients with atrial fibrillation after transcatheter aortic valve replacement

Patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) are likely to have multiple co-morbidities which lead to a poor prognosis including bleeding events. Closure time adenosine diphosphate (CT-ADP) is a primary hemostasis point-of-care test used as a surrogate marker of high molecular weight multimers defect of Von Willebrand factor. Our prior studies suggest that prolongation of CT-ADP (> 180 sec) after TAVR is a determinant of major/life-threatening bleeding complications (MLBCs).
Anemia and risk of periprocedural cerebral injury detected by diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement

Anemia is prevalent in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and has been linked to impaired outcomes after the procedure. Few studies have evaluated the impact of anemia and new ischemic lesions post TAVR. METHODS:. We prospectively enrolled 158 patients who received TAVR in our center. Anemia was defined...
#Ischemic Stroke#Aortic Stenosis#Aortic Valve#Tavr#Radiologic Imaging#Icas
Safe Recovery After Transcatheter Heart Valve Procedures

Care of patients undergoing transcatheter heart valve (THV) procedures has evolved dramatically over the last decade. Post-procedure care has moved from recovery following a surgical operation to recovery from a minimally invasive, percutaneous procedure. Enhanced recovery protocols based on phase of care criteria have helped reshape post-procedure care. Smaller catheters and radiographic devices with transcatheter valve procedures have facilitated adoption of a “minimalist process” embracing conscious sedation, early discontinuation of central lines, elimination of urinary catheters, nurse driven protocols for early mobilization, shorter length of stay, and higher discharge to home rates. Although valve procedures requiring transseptal crossings still require use of trans-esophageal guidance and intubation, lessons learned from the minimally invasive approach have crossed over allowing for facilitated recovery and earlier discharge. As knowledge regarding the post-procedure period has increased, care has been streamlined, become less complex, allowed earlier discharge and higher rates of discharge to home and lower complication rates.
TV watching linked with potentially fatal blood clots

Newswise — Sophia Antipolis, 20 January 2022: Take breaks when binge-watching TV to avoid blood clots, say scientists. The warning comes as a study reports that watching TV for four hours a day or more is associated with a 35% higher risk of blood clots compared with less than 2.5 hours. The research is published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the ESC.1.
Study finds replacing butter with olive oil may reduce risk of disease

Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's. The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.
Crosstalk between pancreatic cells may drive rare form of diabetes

Newswise — Mutant digestive enzymes aggregate in nearby insulin-producing beta cells, triggering an inherited condition that may shed light on other diseases of the pancreas. In the pancreas, insulin-producing beta cells are clustered with other hormone-producing endocrine cells and surrounded by pancreatic exocrine cells that secrete digestive enzymes. Joslin...
How High Cholesterol Levels Can Increase Your Stroke Risk

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that’s found throughout your body. It often gets a bad reputation, but you actually need a certain amount of cholesterol to make substances that are essential for good health, such as:. bile acids, which help you absorb fat-soluble vitamins. hormones, like estrogen and...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
Your sleep can predict your dementia risk

In a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital, researchers found certain brain wave patterns that occur while an individual sleeps may be assessed by clinicians to help them diagnose dementia and other conditions related to memory, language, and thinking. The finding could help improve automated methods for detecting these brain...
Brewing Your Coffee Like This Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

As an avid coffee drinker, I usually float between sipping espresso and drip coffee to get my daily caffeine fix. While this is just a personal preference flavor-wise, it turns out these two styles of brew have differing health effects. New research suggests that drinking unfiltered coffee such as espresso and French press comes with long-term health risks like an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
