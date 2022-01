“Hello to all my friends over in the UK and Europe. Once again due to the nature of the pandemic and the different restrictions imposed across Europe, I’ve reluctantly had to reschedule my February 2022 dates to October 2022. We’ve added 3 more shows in Oxford, Glasgow, and Southampton to the tour, so I’ll be able to play for even more of you. We’re working on the European dates, and I hope to have some news on those for you soon.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO