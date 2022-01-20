ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Fragrance company Jo Malone London now open in Domain Northside

By Claire Shoop
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Jo Malone London, a British fragrance company, opened a...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Cookie Co. coming to The Summit at Rivery Park in Georgetown in mid-March

Cookie Co. will be opening its first bakery in the Austin area at The Summit at Rivery Park, 1500 Rivery Blvd., Ste. 310, Georgetown, in mid-March. There will be a prelaunch event shortly before the official opening, where the store will collect donations for local nonprofit We Are Broken, according to owner and operator Beverly Querin. Cookie Co. presents four new cookie recipes each week along with menu mainstay chocolate chip at its locally-owned stores. The new cookies are revealed each Sunday through its Instagram account, www.instagram.com/theofficialcookieco. 512-591-1233. www.theofficialcookieco.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 Lake Travis-Westlake developments making progress in 2022; Williamson County adjusts US 183-Hwy. 29 connector study and more top Central Texas news

Read the most popular Central Texas news from the past week. Here are the latest developments that are underway or will break ground in 2022 in the Lake Travis-Westlake area. Williamson County has changed the scope of the Corridor I-2 Planning and Right-of-Way Study, which looks at building a connector route from US 183 and Hwy. 29 in northwest Williamson County near Liberty Hill, according to a Jan. 7 media release.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
City
London, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Community Impact Austin

Gateway Church Pflugerville to relocate at end of February

Gateway Church Pflugerville, which launched in April, is moving Feb. 27 from its current location at 15436 FM 1825, Pflugerville, to 1201 S. Heatherwilde Blvd., Pflugerville. Campus pastor Jonathan Eng said the move will enable church service beyond Sundays and facilitate services Monday through Friday. Eng said Gateway Church is a multiethnic, come-as-you-are church that loves everyone, life by life. 512-837-2162. www.gatewaychurch.com/pflugerville.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Downtown Austin pizza truck opening brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill; 2 Guys, 1 Pit BBQ to expand restaurant in Tomball and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 20. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 18-19. Central Texas. Downtown Austin pizza truck Stony’s Pizza is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill at 9521...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Lewisville to see beginnings of I-35E interchange expansions; Hobby Lobby coming to William Cannon, MoPac intersection in Southwest Austin and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 19. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 17-18. Dallas-Fort Worth. Lewisville residents will see the beginnings of three I-35E interchange expansions in the coming year. Those expansions will...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 commercial projects filed recently in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including T-Mobile renovation

Wondering what new businesses, restaurants and other local projects are coming soon or currently underway in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change. T-Mobile: 1810 FM 685,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragrance#The Texas Tribune#British#Domain Northside#The Sugar Land#The University Of Texas#Arabic#The Daily Texan
Community Impact Austin

Ujjaval Tax Service now operating in Round Rock

Ujjaval Tax Service began operations in Round Rock Jan. 18. The home-based business offers tax preparation services for state, federal and local filings. 785-218-5134. www.ujjavaltaxservice.com. Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Seniors face challenge of aging in place

The median age within Georgetown continues to climb as it has increased from 40.9 to 46.3, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2010-2019. Seniors are now 29.1% of Georgetown’s population, more than double that of other cities throughout Williamson County, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. The Austin-Round Rock metro had the fastest-growing population of adults 55-64 years old and is the second fastest-growing metro for seniors 65 and up, according to U.S. census data.
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Goode Co. Restaurants announces new concept in The Woodlands; Starbucks now open in New Braunfels and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 18. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 14-17. Greater Houston. Goode Co. Fish Camp & Oyster Bar will feature a fresh seafood bar, seasonal offerings and cocktails. In...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Moonshine Yoga studio opening in Cedar Park

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Moonshine Yoga will open Jan. 24 on Bagdad Road in Cedar Park. The studio will have over 30 classes each week including Ashtanga, Rocket, Yoga...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Endeavor Physical Therapy now open in Hutto

Endeavor Physical Therapy opened a Hutto location at 210 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 250, on Jan. 3. Endeavor is an outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy and hand therapy clinic that provides care to treat a variety of musculoskeletal disorders, injuries and conditions. The Austin-based clinic has 11 locations across Texas. 512-642-9101. www.endeavorrehab.com.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy