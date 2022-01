Emerging lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has been added to UFC London, an event that will be headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall. Pimblett had long been rumored to fight on the card, and this week it was revealed that he will be taking on Kazula Vargas. Originally, there were rumors Pimblett would fight Jared Gordon, but Vargas got the call. The fight news was broken by MMA Fight Club. The card is set to take place on March 19 at the O2 Arena in London, England, the UFC’s first trip there since 2019. As for the main event, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to reveal that it’s a heavyweight fight between Volkov and Aspinall. With the addition of these two fights, the UFC London card is coming together very nicely.

