Congress & Courts

Sarbanes Statement on Senate's Failure to Protect Our Democracy

Sentinel
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democracy Reform Task Force Chair Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) today issued the following statement after the Senate blocked with the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (H.R. 5746). “Minutes ago, the United States Senate failed to muster sufficient votes to change...

The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Chief Justice John Roberts created the legal landscape that doomed the voting rights bill, author says

People cite a familiar cast of villains when they talk about the decline of democracy in America. Some point to the GOP legislators who craft voter suppression bills. Others blame those who spread the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Some even mention the two Democratic Senators who doomed voting rights legislation […] The post Analysis: Chief Justice John Roberts created the legal landscape that doomed the voting rights bill, author says appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Amest Tribune

Walter Suza guest column: 'We shall overcome' voting restrictions and Senate’s failure to protect our rights to vote

We call our representatives and demand action. We hold them accountable with our vote. We vote like it’s our last chance to choose community over chaos. The Senate failed to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act because Republican senators won’t support the bills. Passing the bills by simple majority is not possible because Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema want to preserve a Jim Crow relic used to block the 1957 Civil Rights Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pine And Lakes News

Letter to the Editor: Our state's U.S. senators have lurched left

Our senators have taken a decidedly left bent on their actions. Unsure if they truly believe in the radical far left agenda or are just scared of the squad and leftist/Marxist wing of their party. Either way, their actions are bad for our country, individual freedom and liberty. They are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
John Sarbanes
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Schumer’s Filibuster Failure

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after Schumer’s failed vote to overturn the filibuster in an attempt to federalize the electoral process:. “Tonight, in a bizarre act of political self-immolation, Senate Democrats, led by President Biden and cheered on by the corrupt corporate media, showed the American people that a bipartisan majority opposes breaking the Senate to destroy our election system. Americans don’t support abolishing voter ID laws, legalizing ballot harvesting, and giving leftist federal bureaucrats unchecked power over state and local elections. I hope Democrats take no for an answer and give up on this authoritarian power grab. But if they’re too beholden to their radical liberal base to stop, I’ll continue to fight them every step of the way.”
TEXAS STATE
American Progress

CAP’s Patrick Gaspard Denounces Failure To Reform the Filibuster To Protect Fundamental Rights

Washington, D.C. — Today, Senate Republicans blocked the U.S. Senate from voting to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a historic and broadly popular measure that would specifically counter state laws aimed at suppressing voter turnout, help stop election sabotage by partisan state officials, stop partisan gerrymandering, and reduce political corruption. Then Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), voted against commonsense filibuster reform that would have led to eventual passage of this seminal legislation on a majority vote.
WASHINGTON, DC
GoLocalProv

Safeguarding Our Democracy - Horowitz

With today’s planned vote in the United States Senate to carve out an exception to the filibuster for two Democratic voting rights bills nearly certain to fall short, it is time for us to become reacquainted with the old adage attributed to Germany’s first chancellor Otto Von Bismarck that politics is the art of the possible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Democracy#Voting Rights#The United States Senate#United States#House
VTDigger

Please shore up our democracy

An open letter to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.: Thank you for your service and insight. I read your comments after a day of immersion in the attack, investigations and reflection of Jan. 6, 2021. With all due respect, I ask you to get together with your colleagues and other certified Americans in Congress and focus on the threat to democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Suburban Times

Kilmer Votes to Protect Voting Rights, Strengthen Democracy

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement. On. January 13, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted in favor of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act – a sweeping package of reform bills aimed at strengthening the voice of the American people in their democracy by making it easier for eligible voters to vote, ending the dominance of big money in the political process, and ending partisan gerrymandering. The legislation includes the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – historic legislation that aims to ensure every American has the freedom to make their voice and vote heard in America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCVB

The fight over voting rights sadly continues. It’s a battle that threatens the very foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his first famous speech at the Lincoln Memorial in 1957 on voting rights. "Give us the ballot and we will fill our legislative halls with men of good will ...” It would be nearly a decade before King would witness President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a law sponsored and passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.
LINCOLN, MA
Daily Mail

Now Barack Obama backs Biden's bid to kill Senate filibuster: Calls it a tool to 'prop up Jim Crow' and says it cannot be allowed 'to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy'

Barack Obama joined the campaign to pressure Democratic senators into supporting voting rights legislation, backing Joe Biden's demand to kill the filibuster, calling it a tool to 'prop up Jim Crown.'. The former president, in an op-ed published in USA Today, writes the Senate filibuster 'has no basis in the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Napa Valley Register

Letter: Defend our democracy

As I write about the dangers facing our democracy in the United States, I feel like a modern-day Paul Revere sounding the alarm about the impending assault against our nation, our democracy, and our voters, particularly voters of color. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. According to...
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

The Protecting Our Democracy Act gives Republicans a chance to prove they care about democracy

The Protecting Our Democracy Act, which passed the House of Representatives late last year, does exactly what it says: safeguard the integrity of the federal government. What it doesn’t do is help one party or hurt one president, past or future. That’s all the more reason members on both sides of the Senate aisle should send the bill to the White House — either as a whole or, more likely, in pieces.
CONGRESS & COURTS

