Zhang, 5-foot-8 165-pounds, is a speedy outfielder from the Tigers HPP program. Zhang has a quick first step that plays on the bases and in the outfield. We have seen him run a 6.69 60 time, which makes him one of the faster prospects in his class. At the plate, he shows good rhythm and timing in his approach. Zhang starts in a quiet, upright stance and has a small step as he gets his timing down. With an 88 mph exit velo, Zhang displays a good hit and run tool that can help a program at the next level.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO