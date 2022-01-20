ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At the Movies | “Redeeming Love” & “The King’s Daughter”

By rcreader.com/authors/Mike-Schultz
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always Movie Mike...

www.ourquadcities.com

The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing an Iconic Demi Moore Movie This Week

Netflix is losing an iconic Demi Moore movie this week, and subscribers have just hours left to watch it before it's gone. Ghost — a 1990 romance drama starring Moore, Patrick Swayze, and Whoopi Goldberg — is leaving Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, New Years Eve. Fans still have the rest of the day to queue up the iconic flick, before it's shuffled loose from the Netflix coil and sets off to possibly haunt another streamer.
foxbaltimore.com

Meet the actors from the Redeeming Love movie

The movie Redeeming Love which is based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers is opening in theaters on January 21. Actress, Abigail Cowen and Actor, Tom Lewis stop by to tell us about the film.
#At The Movies#Redeeming Love#Historical Drama#Adventure
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Lost Daughter - Review

The Lost Daughter is proof of excellence; both behind and in front of the camera. You know Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal are very good, and this film continues their form – although Gyllenhaal has a lengthied acting career it is her first behind the camera, a feature that adapts Elena Ferrante’s novel from the mid-2000s of the same name, a psychological thriller, and turns it into a character study that’s as much as one as that book was. It’s hard to adapt Ferrante novels – My Brilliant Friend succeeded, let alone outside of its original translation, but the HBO show paved the blueprint for it and The Lost Daughter turns page to screen in a marvellously complex, nuanced way, giving life to Colman’s character through flashbacks that revisit her past as she wanders through a Greek beach, the same that allegedly played host to Leonard Cohen – as Ed Harris’ elderly free-spirited dancer Lyle suggests, depicted by Polly Samson in the wonderful summer read A Theatre of Dreams.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
justjaredjr.com

Abigail Cowen & Tom Lewis Premiere New Movie 'Redeeming Love'

Abigail Cowen wears a black and white outfit to the premiere of her new movie Redeeming Love held at Director’s Guild of America on Thursday (January 13) in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old Fate: The Winx Saga actress also posed for photos with her co-star and on-screen love interest Tom Lewis, who donned a purple suit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of The King’s Daughter

In several weeks, Pierce Brosnan returns to the big screen in The King’s Daughter, which is about Louis XIV, the most powerful and influential monarch on the planet. The Sun King is obsessed with immortality, and he turns to a spiritual advisor and the royal physician to help him successfully obtain the one thing he wants the most in this world. In addition to Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario, and Julie Andrews are a part of a talented cast filled with newcomers and veterans. This list will focus on the five terrible movies involving the cast of The King’s Daughter. Each movie has over ten unfavorable reviews that trash the respective feature. The only movies exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s check out the first film:
easyreadernews.com

“The King’s Daughter” – A fantasy tail [MOVIE REVIEW]

Director Sean McNamara in collaboration with writers Ronald Bass, Barry Berman, Laura Harrington, and James Schamus conspired to turn the Vonda N. McIntyre novel The Moon and the Sun into a fairy tale like “The Princess Bride.” They didn’t. King Louis XIV has much to his credit...
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook reviews ‘Scream’ and ‘Picture of His Life’

Twenty-five years after the original, a new killer assumes the identity of Ghostface, and a world-renowned wildlife photographer pursues his dream of photographing a polar bear underwater. Film critic Linda Cook reviewed the latest in the “Scream” franchise and documentary “Picture of His Life.”. You can check...
abcnews4.com

Redeeming Love

Based on the best-selling novel by Francine Rivers, "Redeeming Love" portrays the battle of light versus dark with unlikely redemption waiting for you at the end. "Redeeming Love" - also starring Famke Janssen, Eric Bane, and Nina Dobrev - hits theaters January 21st.
DFW Community News

DeSoto's Daddy and Daughter Drive-In Movie Night

DeSoto, TX - The annual Daddy and Daughter Dance will be a bit different. This year, we are bringing you a Drive-In Movie viewing of The Boss Baby: The Family Business. You and your little princess will have the opportunity of viewing this popular Dreamworks film in the comfort of your own vehicle.
DESOTO, TX
FOX 16 News

At the Movies: ‘The Kings Daughter’ and ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Movie Critic Michael Cook reviewed “The King’s Daughter” and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” on Good Day Arkansas. The official website for “The King’s Daughter” describes the film as “a powerful king seeks to extract a mermaid’s life-giving force to gain immortality, but his defiant daughter threatens to ruin his […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Guardian

The King’s Daughter: Pierce Brosnan’s cursed mermaid stabbing movie finally gets released

From its title alone, you may be forgiven for thinking that The King’s Daughter is a film about a king’s daughter. It isn’t. It’s about Pierce Brosnan’s berserk quest to achieve immortality by stabbing a mermaid through the heart. True, there is a king in it; and, yes, he does have a daughter. But I have to make this perfectly clear, it’s actually a film about Pierce Brosnan trying to murder a mermaid through the heart.
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
