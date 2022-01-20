At the Movies | “Redeeming Love” & “The King’s Daughter”

The Lost Daughter is proof of excellence; both behind and in front of the camera. You know Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal are very good, and this film continues their form – although Gyllenhaal has a lengthied acting career it is her first behind the camera, a feature that adapts Elena Ferrante’s novel from the mid-2000s of the same name, a psychological thriller, and turns it into a character study that’s as much as one as that book was. It’s hard to adapt Ferrante novels – My Brilliant Friend succeeded, let alone outside of its original translation, but the HBO show paved the blueprint for it and The Lost Daughter turns page to screen in a marvellously complex, nuanced way, giving life to Colman’s character through flashbacks that revisit her past as she wanders through a Greek beach, the same that allegedly played host to Leonard Cohen – as Ed Harris’ elderly free-spirited dancer Lyle suggests, depicted by Polly Samson in the wonderful summer read A Theatre of Dreams.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO