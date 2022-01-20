ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Serbian government revokes Rio Tinto’s licences for lithium project

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
Journal Record

Serbia scraps planned Rio Tinto lithium mine after protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Trying to defuse large protests by environmentalists, Serbia’s populist government said Thursday that it was canceling all licenses for mining giant Rio Tinto to open a lithium mine in the Balkan country. “We have fulfilled all the requests of the environmental protests and put...
PROTESTS
mining.com

Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour issues, project delays

Rio Tinto on Tuesday forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments, citing tight labour market conditions and production delays from the new greenfields mine at Gudai-Darri project. The world’s biggest iron ore producer said it expects to ship between 320 and 335 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022 from the Pilbara...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Rio Tinto ripped for 'corporate governance failures' by activist shareholder

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -0.2%) activist investor Pentwater Capital is again criticizing Rio Tinto (RIO -0.5%) for "ongoing corporate governance breaches," alleging a conflict of interest involving Rio board member Ngaire Woods, Dean of Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government. Pentwater says Oxford has an "overly cozy relationship" with Rio...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Lithium#Revoke#Licences#Rio Tinto#Reuters
kfgo.com

Armenian president resigns

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website. Sarkissian was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces. (Reporting...
POLITICS
AFP

Gas giants' Myanmar exit unlikely to badly damage junta: analysts

The exit of energy titans TotalEnergies and Chevron from Myanmar's billion dollar gas industry has been hailed by rights groups, but analysts say it will not significantly weaken the generals and may even enrich the military in the short term. The jade industry alone -- dominated by military-owned business -- provides the military with billions of dollars a year in off-the-books revenue, analysts say.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Reserve Bank chief will be Chile's new finance minister

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Boric, elected at 35, will be Chile's youngest-ever president, and one of the youngest in world history.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

China Evergrande appoints EV unit chairman as executive director

(Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had appointed its Energy Vehicle unit’s chairman as an executive director. Evergrande said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that Siu Shawn, 50, who was chairman of the board of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited, had entered into a service contact for three years.
ECONOMY
AFP

Turkish Cypriots vote under shadow of economic crisis

Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third of the Mediterranean island after a campaign dominated by an economic crisis. The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) -- recognised only by Ankara -- has been hit hard by the Covid pandemic and the plummeting value of the Turkish lira. Analysts said there has been a lack of interest in the poll among the roughly 204,000 voters mainly concerned with health, safety and economic welfare. "Compared to the previous elections in northern Cyprus, there is much less energy and enthusiasm in the air," political scientists Ahmet Sozen and Devrim Sahin wrote on the website of Italian think tank ISPI.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Asia shares tense as Fed looms, Ukraine a concern

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets slipped on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fuelled the huge gains in growth stocks in recent years. Adding to the caution was concerns about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine...
WORLD
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy reports 138,860 COVID cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333. Italy has registered 143,523 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Rich countries’ access to foreign nurses during Omicron raises ethical concerns -group

GENEVA (Reuters) – The Omicron-fuelled wave of COVID-19 infections has led wealthy countries to intensify their recruitment of nurses from poorer parts of the world, worsening dire staffing shortages in overstretched workforces there, the International Council of Nurses said. Sickness, burnout and staff departures amid surging Omicron cases have...
HEALTH
kfgo.com

Goldman appoints Sarsfield to co-run asset management unit – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Luke Sarsfield to co-head its $1.7 trillion asset-management business, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy