What’s poppin’ for National Popcorn Day

Monday, Jan. 24, is National Peanut Butter Day in the United States. Yes, there is a day devoted to this most humble of good-for-you foods. Peanut butter is a highly economical source of protein that’s loved by kids and kids at heart across the globe. It’s incredibly versatile. How many other foods give you the option of spreading on toast, making sandwiches, baking with it, making candy, mixing with noodles or turning it into a sensational sauce? Honestly, the options seem endless and worthy of a day devoted to its charms.
