ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What’s poppin’ for National Popcorn Day

nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 19th is National Popcorn Day. Whether you love it microwaved or...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngnews.com

Let's celebrate National Peanut Butter Day

Monday, Jan. 24, is National Peanut Butter Day in the United States. Yes, there is a day devoted to this most humble of good-for-you foods. Peanut butter is a highly economical source of protein that’s loved by kids and kids at heart across the globe. It’s incredibly versatile. How many other foods give you the option of spreading on toast, making sandwiches, baking with it, making candy, mixing with noodles or turning it into a sensational sauce? Honestly, the options seem endless and worthy of a day devoted to its charms.
LIFESTYLE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Popcorn Is Helping To Bring Back The Good Old Days

With everything that has been going on around us for the past two years, we find ourselves thinking back to the "good old days" when we were younger. On Monday, January 17th, I saw a crowd of kids enjoying themselves as they were sledding and tubing down the big hill at Maine-Endwell High School.
ENDWELL, NY
vegoutmag.com

Celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day with Daiya

The cheese brand has reformulated some of their classic cheese blocks just in time for this epic holiday!. As one of the OG vegan cheese brands in the game, Daiya has been perfecting its products for a long time. This National Cheese Lover’s Day, celebrate with Daiya’s tasty and newly reformulated cheese blocks!
RECIPES
PennLive.com

National Popcorn Day: The best popcorn makers for movie theater popcorn from the comfort of your couch

Upgrade your movie night snacks by making theater popcorn from the comfort of your home. Today is National Popcorn Day and to celebrate, online retailers are offering popcorn machines, savory seasonings and other essentials to make your movie-time snack the best it can be. With all the new films coming out on HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount+, who needs to sit in a crowded theater?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Watching Movies#Food Drink
Fox40

National Cheese Day With Chevy’s

In Honor of National Cheese Lover’s Day on Thursday January 20th, Chevys Fresh Mex is inviting guests to enjoy a Free Queso Dip appetizer with the purchase of any adult entrée. Just mention the word “QUESO” to your server. This offer is available at all Chevys locations for dine-in, one Free Queso Dip per table.
FOOD & DRINKS
sunset.com

Mom’s Chili

Dustin Harder, chef, cookbook author, and host of the weekly podcast Keep On Cookin', shared this veggie chili recipe from his book, Epic Vegan. Packed full of veggies and vegan meat alternatives, this chili is hearty enough to fill up a crowd.
RECIPES
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s BETTER Than a Figment Popcorn Bucket From Disney World? THIS.

The Figment popcorn bucket, love it or hate it, has become a viral hit!. On the first day of EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts, the bucket had a 6.5 hour long line (!!!). The next day, LOTS of EPCOT guests still rope dropped the Pop Eats booth! Not only is the bucket a hot resale item, but “bad artwork” of the bucket went completely viral online! It’s been a WILD few days to say the least, but today the story of the purple dragon takes a very delicious turn!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

National Bagel Day at Mitch’s Downtown

Fort Lauderdale’s newest New York City-style deli and bagel shop Mitch’s Downtown will celebrate National Bagel Day on Saturday, January 15, with one order of complimentary half dozen bagels for every one dozen purchased ($17.50). This offer is redeemable on January 15 for dine-in and takeout/delivery customers. Nothing...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Mashed

Best Beer Chili Recipe

If you are looking for a delicious and hearty meal to enjoy with a crowd, look no further than this incredible beer chili. This recipe yields 10 servings, and it would be great to make for a game day or a big family event. The hearty chili is filled with ground beef, Italian sausage, veggies, and beans. It also boasts a melody of spices and a can of beer that really elevates its flavor. Imagine yourself snuggled up with the family by the fire, indulging in a bowl of this goodness — dreams do come true!
RECIPES
WWLP 22News

It’s National Gourmet Coffee Day

(Mass Appeal) – Coffee lovers rejoice, today is your day…it’s National Gourmet Coffee Day! To celebrate we’ve invited Craig Jurasz from the Java Stop in Agawam here to talk coffee.
AGAWAM, MA
The Kitchn

Pulled Pork Chili Verde

This recipe is part of a two-day meal plan. On the first day, you’ll cook a pork shoulder and shred the meat, then use half of it to make this pulled pork chili verde filled with tender kale, green chilies, pinto beans, and just the right amount of lime juices. Then stash the rest of the meat in your fridge to make a Barbecue Pork Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bake the next day.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Spanish Fried Eggs Are A Simple Yet Elegant Addition To Any Meal

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Eggs are low in calories, high in protein, loaded with vitamins and highly versatile....
RECIPES
Salon

The crunchiest, cheesiest macaroni and cheese bakes on a sheet pan

Every tradition started out as just a random, one-time thing. One year en route to vacation, you stop at a diner, and that diner becomes your special summer pit stop. You order a certain type of wine on a first date, and then you toast with it every year on your wedding anniversary. Or your curiosity for an early viral recipe leads you to a family favorite you wait all year for.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Warm up this week with these cozy soups and stews

New Year's resolutions starting to lag? If you resolved to. , eat more whole foods and put a pause on all those Uber Eats orders, we've got a few recipes that'll tick all of those boxes. As temperatures dip and flurries fly, there's nothing better than tucking into a cozy and comforting bowl of soup or stew. These one-pot wonders feature a variety of flavorful proteins, vegetables and grains that will keep your taste buds entertained while you fill up fiber and nutrients.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

I Could—and I Will—Eat Silog for Every Meal of the Week

Whenever I’m in the mood for a savory breakfast (and most of the time, I am), I typically resort to the timeless equation: carb + egg + salty meat. Depending on the time and place, this can take the shape of a BEC, eggs Benedict, or huevos rancheros. It’s a remarkably flexible formula, a blueprint with a long-standing reputation that inspires endless possibilities.
RECIPES
utahstories.com

Shrimp Piccata

My first encounter with the Italian lemon-butter-caper sauce called piccata was when I ordered veal piccata in a restaurant. I love the piquant flavor of piccata and have made chicken piccata, fish piccata, pork piccata and piccata sauce just for pasta. Here, I made shrimp piccata. It’s a very quick and delicious dish to prepare.
RECIPES
arlenbennycenac.com

Classic Savory Meatloaf Recipe

It’s consistently beneficial to have a reliable, flavorful recipe in your back pocket that doesn’t require a lot of prep time and is always sure to satisfy. That recipe does exist, and it’s this classic, all-American meatloaf recipe from Martha Stewart’s recipe blog that’s guaranteed to delight your taste buds, budget, and kitchen.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy