ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Analysis-As Haiti investigation stalls, U.S. probes president’s killing

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – The United States is becoming increasingly involved in the investigation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s murder, with key suspects facing the prospect of trial in U.S. courts, as a probe by the Caribbean nation’s authorities stalls. Congress last week ordered the U.S. State...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

U.S. orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff family members

(Reuters) – The United States on Sunday said it was ordering the departure of eligible family members of staff from its embassy in Ukraine and that all citizens should consider leaving due to the threat of military action from Russia. U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

New arrests, but even more unanswered questions over Haitian president's slaying

More than six months after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by a hit squad of mercenaries, there have been a flurry of arrests of suspects in different countries, but the motive for the crime and its sponsors remain unknown. And the investigation in Port-au-Prince itself seems to have stalled, illustrating serious dysfunction in the judicial system of the impoverished Caribbean country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

Canada, U.S. and allies discuss aid for Haiti

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said immediate action is needed to fix the security situation in Haiti as senior officials from Canada, the United States, France and other countries agreed to increase aid for the Caribbean nation’s troubled police force. Trudeau spoke at the start...
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
cbslocal.com

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Extradited To U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS News has confirmed a suspect involved in the planning and financing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s assassination has been extradited to the U.S. Rodolphe Jaar is currently in custody in Miami. He was arrested in the Dominican Republic last month. Jarr is expected to...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

U.S. arrests a second suspect in the killing of Haitian President Moïse

A key suspect in the murder investigation of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was arrested Wednesday by federal agents in Miami after being escorted back to the United States by federal agents. Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian businessman who had been convicted of U.S. cocaine-trafficking charges a decade ago, was detained...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Assassination#International Crime#Missionary#Port Au Prince#Reuters#Haitian#Caribbean#The U S State Department#Colombian#The U S Congress#The State Department
kfgo.com

Taiwan to pay for Guatemalan lobbying in U.S., Guatemala says

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Taiwan has paid for a lobbying contract to promote Guatemala with U.S. officials, Guatemala’s government said late on Monday, just as Beijing’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic foothold in Central America are advancing. “Guatemala thanks Taiwan for the support that will allow us...
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Guatemala pushes back 622 migrants from U.S.-bound caravan

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemalan authorities said on Monday they have sent back more than 600 migrants who entered the country in a caravan that was bound for the United States. Guatemala’s foreign ministry said 622 people, mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua, entered through border posts with Honduras, with...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder: police source

A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of the country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, a police source said Saturday. Ex-senator John Joel Joseph, wanted in the July 7, 2021, killing of president Jovenel Moise, was arrested overnight Friday into Saturday, the source said, without specifying where in Jamaica or if other people were also arrested. "He's being detained at the moment," the source in Jamaica told AFP. The source said Jamaican police acted in conjunction with "international law enforcement partners" and that "joint investigations" had been underway.
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Makes 2nd Arrest in Haiti’s President Assassination

Jamaican security forces have made a second arrest related to the assassinations of President Jovenel Moise of Haiti, who mercenaries killed on July 7 last year. The arrest included several other people authorities caught before dawn on Saturday, January 15. According to the Associated Press, Haiti’s national police said that...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
caribbeantoday.com

New York Times Report: Haiti's PM Had Extended Contact With Prime Suspect in Assassination of President Moïse

NEW YORK, New York - Haiti’s prime minister is again being implicated in the murder of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse in July. The New York Times today reported that Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who became head of the government following Moïse’s murder in July, maintained communications with a prime suspect in the case and that the two stayed in close contact even after the murder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsy.com

NYT: Haiti PM Had Relationship With President's Murder Suspect

There are new details about the July assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse. A report from the New York Times explores allegations that Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, had a relationship with one of the suspects in the murder of the leader of that Carribean nation. The Times report...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Prime Minister Spoke to Suspect Before and After President Was Assassinated: NYT

The man who took the reins of the government in Haiti in the aftermath of its president’s shocking assassination communicated with a prime suspect in the case before and even after the murder, according to a new report by The New York Times. Ariel Henry, Haiti’s acting prime minister, spoke to former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio twice on the phone the morning after President Jovenel Moïse’s death, according to phone records reviewed by the paper. After Badio—who is suspected of organizing the hit on Moïse and is on the run—was designated as wanted by the police, he visited Henry at his residence multiple times, walking past the prime minister’s security without issue, the paper found. A spokesperson for Henry’s office denied that he had any relationship with Badio, despite the phone records.
POLITICS
BET

Two Journalists Suffer Violent Deaths While Investigating Gangs In Haiti

Two journalists were killed in Haiti on Thursday (Jan. 6) by suspected gang members while reporting on the gang problems in the Caribbean nation, the Miami Herald reports. John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint, themselves Haitian, were shot in the Laboule 12 neighborhood in the hills above the capital Port-au-Prince, an area that is controlled by violent gangs.
MIAMI, FL
kfgo.com

Ecuador to increase police manpower in Guayaquil after killings

QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday he will send an additional 1,100 police officers to coastal Guayaquil and increase military presence there amid a spate of violent deaths the government says are connected to the fight against the drug trade. Violence and crime, including within...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy