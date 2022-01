The acceptance and proliferation of stylish sweats have empowered people to wear technical clothing that’s comfortable without sacrificing style points. Whether you’re working out in the gym or just grabbing a cup of coffee with your buddies, it’s always important to look your best. With the bevy of new brands saturating the market, it can be hard to find the perfect pair of high-end sweats. Thankfully, our friends over at Huckberry have you covered with the new Seamless Collection by Proof, a line of futuristic clothing that’s raising the bar for athleisure.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO