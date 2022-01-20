ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Dallas acquire GK Maarten Paes on loan from FC Utrecht

Cover picture for the articleFC Dallas signed goalkeeper Maarten Paes on a short-term loan from FC Utrecht of the Dutch...

fcdallas.com

FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

FRISCO, Texas (January 21, 2022) – FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown defender Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga for the remainder of the 2022 season until June 2023 with an option to buy. FC Dallas also extended Che’s contract through the 2025 season with club option for the 2026 season. Per team policy, additional terms will not be disclosed.
MLS
bigdsoccer.com

How Alan Velasco could improve FC Dallas

FC Dallas have recently been rumored with one of the best young attackers in Argentinian soccer, Alan Velasco from Independiente. Velasco is just 19-years old and has played solely for Independiente throughout his entire professional career. He started out with Independiente’s second team and in August of 2019, made his professional debut for the first team. Over his short career, Velasco has primarily played as a left winger but he has also featured as an attacking midfielder, right winger, and center-forward.
MLS
Maarten Paes
Los Angeles Daily News

Galaxy acquires Glendora native Mark Delgado from Toronto FC

Glendora native Mark Delgado is returning to Southern California as the newest member of the Galaxy . Delgado, 26, was acquired in a trade with Toronto FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money and a conditional $100,000 in 2023 if “certain performance metrics are met.”. Delgado...
MLS
#Fc Dallas#Fc Utrecht#Gk#Dutch
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much

Christian Fuchs loves the memories associated with shirts.  Spanning his 17-year career as a professional soccer player, the Charlotte FC defender estimates he has around 200 at his primary home in New York. Over 100 hang in his “man cave,” a space he credits his wife with creating, while the rest are in a closet. Why […] The post Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Rashford snatches winner

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scored a last-second winner as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday to move up to fourth spot. Substitute Rashford tapped in a low cross from Edinson Cavani deep into stoppage time after United had broken down the left flank with the final move of the match. The win means United move above West Ham with 38 points from 22 matches while the Hammers are now fifth on 37 from 23.Until Rashford’s goal finished off an attack started by Cristiano Ronaldo and also featuring Anthony Martial there had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football transfer rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

What the papers sayNewcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new...
PREMIER LEAGUE

