FC Dallas acquire GK Maarten Paes on loan from FC Utrecht

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO